GIRLFIGHT Producer: "My Film was Banned Because Amazon Really Thought it was Snuff"
This is why the film sold a $3,000 copy that the GIRLFIGHT producer must pay federal taxes on despite Amazon thinks the film is a snuff film.
A Press Release was issued by GirlFightMovie.com, LLC, stating that it had released a "girlfight" snuff film. It was the second most read press release from GirlFightMovie.com, LLC, behind the announcement of its feature film entering pre-production.
Then the GIRLFIGHT producer took to Amazon Video Direct, the company that markets every Amazon Video you see, to modify the synopsis to reflect it being a snuff film.
On September 8, the GIRLFIGHT producer announced his film was banned from Amazon [Video] and that the price would soar to $3,000. On September 10, an actual copy sold for $3,000. "Amazon pays on Net30 terms so I didn't actually receive my royalty until the end of October and went to Canada on that as well as paid one of the producers for work she had done during development."
"My Film was Banned Because Amazon Really Thought it was Snuff"
"During the review process, I received an email that GIRLFIGHT was blocked due to offensive content. I completely forgot that was one of my marketing campaigns and had to hire a private investigator to find out why my film was banned despite almost surpassing the view count it had reached on Youtube."
"I was shocked that Amazon Video Direct thinks it's snuff. That's an old marketing trick from the '70s to justify films as horror that don't fit the tradional definition of horror."
But CreateSpace, who is in charge of DVD distribution and production, did not, which is why a copy sold a DVD at such a high value price.
Despite both Amazon Video Direct and CreateSpace being Amazon companies, they're independent from each other and so their policies differ. The DVD was allowed to be sold; the digital film was not.
"Am I sorry for making people think my film is snuff? No. Even though it started at as a free concept horror film that quickly received negative reviews from talent who were denied roles in the film, those helped to propel the myth it was in fact a snuff film because it was intended to look shitty as a snuff film but with some clarity so it could be viewed in today's digital world."
Both a ReCut and a rehash of the existing film are due in the future, without the visual effects that make it look blurry and sometimes too out of focus, as well as the grain and darkness.
If there's one lesson the producer has learned from this, it's that films marketed as snuff films still sell well.
"While we were making GIRLFIGHT and I was uploading weekly black and white photos, fans kept asking, "Are they really fighting," and I said No. People still insisted they were really fighting and I decided to give the people what they want: a snuff film where the girls "really fought to the death." It worked too good.
Except When It Came Tax Time
"Despite Amazon Video Direct's policy to keep my film banned, because the $3,000 sale put me into a tax-paying bracket, I now must pay taxes on all GIRLFIGHT sales. So yes, I have to pay federal taxes on what Amazon thinks is an illegal snuff film. And it'll be the best tax I ever paid."
"I love to redistribute the same DVD multiple times with alternative covers, I think I have 10 for GIRLFIGHT right now, and sometimes I'll change the title and description and genre to see what sells. Horror sells better than crime and thanks to "snuffing" any film, any film with death scenes can be marketed as horror once given "snuff" filters. So I'll be making more fake snuff films and redistributing GIRLFIGHT into these other snuff films."
Trolls & Haters Drive the Sales
"It's so bad, it's good is a great way to describe GIRLFIGHT. My eyes got the best of me during the first fight and some of it did appear out of focus but the original raw footage wasn't as blurry. I've been Hollywood-produced films with some out-of-focus shots, it's a suspense device meant to throw you off and wonder why a certain part of the screen where nothing appears to be is in focus. In GIRLFIGHT's case, maybe something... or someone... is hiding in the trees? Maybe it symbolizes the trees in some other way. GIRLFIGHT is a concept film, the start of something that is forever."
Projects Planned Until 2021
"I have a Release Schedule of projects planned until 2021 I will be releasing soon. Some of them are GIRLFIGHT related by just being more alternative covers or more editions with different special features, like the actual GIRLFIGHT book as a "video book." Others involve my feature films that run over 45 minutes I made almost 20 years ago and finally am releasing to the world. And others are just in development and won't be released for a whilel."
Expect to see much more from GIRLFIGHTMOVIE.COM, LLC in the future.
