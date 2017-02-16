News By Tag
Custom Comfort Medtek Joins OpenMarkets Growing Client Roster of Healthcare Equipment Suppliers
Custom Comfort Medtek offers a variety of medical furniture items using high-quality, domestically sourced materials. As a manufacturer and distributor, Custom Comfort Medtek offers the ability to customize, configure, and create products that meet customers' specific needs.
Inclusion in the OpenMarkets network helps Custom Comfort Medtek identify new opportunities by displaying the company's full catalog, optimized product content, and technical details associated with its quality furnishings within the OpenMarkets platform. Providers use OpenMarkets to search for equipment, compare options, and request quotes.
"We're excited to have Custom Comfort Medtek take full advantage of the access, visibility, and data that OpenMarkets offers," said Trevor Wood, SVP at OpenMarkets. "By joining the community, Custom Comfort Medtek is doing its part to save time and sell smarter, ultimately lowering the cost of sale and making the healthcare equipment market more efficient and economical for all."
CCM Vice President Chad Dunbar said the company is eager to be part of OpenMarkets.
"We at Custom Comfort Medtek are always looking for valuable avenues to expand our product visibility and sales efforts," he said. "OpenMarkets offers us the tools and opportunity to serve a larger segment of our market, as well as the analytics to be able to measure our progress."
In addition to the enhanced product content and visibility in the OpenMarkets platform, Custom Comfort Medtek will advance its sales process with comprehensive sales and marketing analytics, lead generation, and real-time access to provider supply chain and clinical stakeholders.
Both sides of the healthcare supply chain experience immense pressure to reduce costs and lower spending and are seeking platform solutions such as OpenMarkets to improve their equipment procurement process.
The OpenMarkets platform is the first of its kind in the healthcare supply chain, revolutionizing the way equipment is bought and sold by providing all stakeholders with easier collaboration, automation, and intelligence.
About Custom Comfort Medtek– Since 1987, Winter Park, FL, based Custom Comfort Medtek has specialized in manufacturing medical furniture and related products designed to fit specific clinical needs. CCM uses domestic vendors for the majority of the materials and components used in its products. CCM sells its products to medical facilities throughout North America and around the world. For additional information, visit www.CustomComfort.com or call 1-800-749-0933 (tel:18007490933).
About OpenMarkets Inc. - Founded in 2011, OpenMarkets is a rapidly growing technology company reinventing the healthcare equipment marketplace with an emphasis on data, collaboration, and simplicity. We are changing what's possible for buyers and sellers of healthcare equipment. Discover more about our technology and the power of our data at www.openmarketshealth.com or follow us @_OpenMarkets.
