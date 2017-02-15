SocksLane Extends Health Awareness Campaign from Nurses to Travelers

SocksLane current legs health awareness campaign will be extended to people traveling with tips on how to keep legs healthy during long travels

-- SocksLane's recently promoted campaign was aimed at raising awareness about lower limbs health amongst medical personnel. After the initial feedback, the company has decided to expand its reach to include individuals traveling, especially long haul, as they have the highest chance of developing certain legs conditions such as cramps, swelling, and even DVT.According to IATA, the International Air Transport Association, more than 300 million people travel on long-distance flights each year and their legs take a heavy beating when sitting long hours on a flight. Even off the plane legs can suffer when traveling on a train cross country, a bus or a cramped car.People who travel a lot very often complain about heavy legs, swollen calfs and ankles. Blood clots can form in the legs when people stay immobile sitting in cramped spaces for long hours. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) also known as Economy Class Syndrome can develop causing pain, swelling, and warmth of the affected leg and even, in rare cases, break off and travel to the person's lungs provoking a pulmonary embolism (PE) that may be fatal.Luckily, most of these conditions can be prevented with the use of compression socks and the right information. This is exactly the aim of SocksLane campaign."We have a moral responsibility to inform people about the simple steps they can take to prevent DVT and other leg problems during long travels..." Declared Dave Dixon, one of the company co-founders in a recent interview "...people can both avoid serious problems and improve the quality of their trip just doing some simple exercises and wearing some comfortable compression socks, cotton preferably, that will boost their blood circulation and help to reduce swelling and fluids retention..."He added.The campaign will make use of social networks, blogs and other media to target people likely to travel with both an information campaign and a special offer on the company recently released cotton compression socks.SocksLane cotton compression socks are especially suited for travelers as they are composed of 65% natural cotton and selected hypoallergenic stretch fibers. This particular blend helps to increase comfort and to avoid the hitch that often comes after hours of wearing nylon socks.As Mr Dixon said in a private conversation about the company's offer "It's just a no-brainer, any pair of flimsy, and often useless, nylon socks in any airport shop will cost no less than $30, with our offer people can get a pair of high-quality cotton compression socks that they will use during the flight and after when traveling or at home... for a fraction of the price!!"The Legs Health Awareness Campaign for travelers is due to start along the existing medical personnel campaign over the next few days, however, people can already find the special 68% promotion by going to a dedicated web page here: