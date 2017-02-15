Power Snacks: Emmy's Organics Introduces New Peanut Butter Coconut Cookies

Visit Emmy's Organics in Booth #5476, Hall E, at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, March 10-12, 2017, Anaheim, CA

-- Emmy's Organics announces the introduction of a new flavor, Peanut Butter, to its line of Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified Coconut Cookies.Available in two sizes, a 2-oz. 3-pack and a 6-oz. 9 pack (gusseted standup pouch), the Peanut Butter Coconut Cookies join the Emmy's lineup of six flavors including: Chocolate Chip, Dark Cacao, Lemon Ginger, Raspberry and Vanilla Bean. All Emmy's Organics Coconut Cookies are gluten free, vegan, soy free and grain free. The company also recently received USDA Organic certification for its Coconut Cookies, offering consumers one more assurance of its high quality ingredients."Our superfood snacks are delicious to eat and easy to share, and consumers will be surprised when they learn how much nutrition is in every bite," says Emmy's Co-founder and Co-owner Samantha Abrams.Based in Ithaca, NY, Emmy's Organics Co-founders Samantha Abrams and Ian Gaffney were recently featured in The Ithaca Voice for their entrepreneurial accomplishments and "meteoric growth." From first making their coconut cookies in Gaffney's mother's kitchen to selling them at the Ithaca Farmers Market, consumers now can enjoy Emmy's Organics products across the U.S. and in select locations in Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico.Emmy's Announces Retail Expansion, Including 7,500 Starbucks LocationsIn related news, Emmy's Organics is now in available in more than 7,500 Starbucks locations nationwide and in approximately 2,000 CVS locations. Emmy's is also experiencing expanded distribution in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, a leading publicly traded natural products retail chain.Additionally, Emmy's Organics is excited to announce a new retail partner, New Seasons Market, a 20-store grocery chain based in Portland, OR, offering a mix of grocery classics and local, natural and organic foods and dietary supplements.Available through leading distributors UNFI and KeHE, Emmy's Organics can be found in over 5,000 leading and independent natural and organic retailers including Whole Foods Market, CVS Pharmacy, Sprouts, HEB, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Wegmans, Barnes & Noble College, Heinen's Grocery and more. Emmy's Organics' products are also distributed internationally in Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.Emmy's Organics is a family-oriented, power snack food company based in Ithaca, NY. Launched in 2009 by Co-Founders Samantha Abrams and Ian Gaffney, Emmy's Organics produces a line of certified organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO cookies and cereals from premium raw ingredients in a wind- and solar-powered building.For wholesale inquiries - wholesale@emmysorganics.com. You can shop online: at emmyorganics.com. Connect on Facebookand Instagram.