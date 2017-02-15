ProEx Physical Therapy announces Michael Donovan as Staff Accountant

ProEx Michael Donovan

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Michael Donovan of Dover, New Hampshire has joined the firm as a Staff Accountant, working from corporate headquarters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.Prior to joining ProEx, Donovan was the Assistant Manager of Customer Service with Hannaford Supermarkets.He is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance and is presently pursuing a Master's of Science in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.Originally from Andover, New Hampshire, Donovan now lives in Dover where in his spare time he enjoys watching New England sports teams, mountain biking, skiing, hiking and running."We're happy to welcome Michael to the ProEx team," said Tara Holzman, Director of Finance at ProEx. "His attention to detail, work ethic and general commitment to excellence mesh perfectly with our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com