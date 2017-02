Crossing the Chasms of Life

It takes an extraordinary woman to lead an extraordinary life, and Dr. Audrey Gittens has done just that. The author is a Caribbean woman with a global perspective. Her experience in health care and her involvement in socio-economic and political spheres have given her wisdom beyond her years.This memoir is based on her life's trajectory, the hills and troughs she has climbed, and the passion she has shown in all her undertakings. Dr. Gittens has overcome many challenges to rise to the highest rank of the nursing profession, earning her BScN, MSc, and doctoral degrees in nursing. Her training and experience have propelled her to also work in housing, public service, information, and labor. She has been chairman of the board of several organizations, but her most notable trait is that of humanitarian, always defending the most vulnerable in society.Despite her many accomplishments, the author considers being a mother and grandmother her most significant achievements in her life's journey.Her motto is: "The sky is never the limit, look beyond." About the Author: Audrey Gittens grew up in humble circumstances on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Eastern Caribbean. This is her first book."This stunning memoir will inspire others to reach their full potential, no matter what obstacles stand in their way. We are extremely proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.CROSSING THE CHASMS OF LIFE: A LITTLE BIT OF HEAVEN AND A LOT OF HELL (ISBN: 978-1-68181-837-5) is now available for $13.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website: http://sbprabooks.com/ AudreyGittens or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.