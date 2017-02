Faith International University Offers Industry Low Tuition Rates with their 253 Affordable Education Initiative

Faith International University (formally Faith Evangelical College & Seminary) located in Tacoma, Washington has prepared a campaign to bring fully accredited higher education to those seeking their college degree at unbelievably low tuition rates

Faith International University (FIU) has been passionate about bringing higher education to anyone with a willingness and desire to better themselves both intellectually and spiritually since 1969. As a small, yet fully accredited institution, they have structured their tuition rates with the idea that ANYONE should be able to achieve their dream of earning their degree. The tailored to students in full-time Christian ministry, features the; a tuition discount program applicable to all Faith International University degrees at level. Recipients of the scholarship receive an additional discount up to 40% from regular rates—plus all quarterly fees are waived. Pay only $759 per course at any degree level per quarter—or $253 per month. If you take two courses, you can expect to pay $1,518 per quarter*. As a faith based institution, the concentration the students focus on is church administration and leadership, pastoral teaching, missionary work, education in private institutions, and more. You can earn your degree—your way with Faith International University's distance education platform. You may take resident courses right here in Tacoma, Washington or through our online/distance education program where young students or working adults can work at their pace and at a time that is most convenient for them. Whether you are applying to become a student or are already enrolled at Faith International University, if you want to take advantage of this scholarship opportunity, go to our website and download the form. We believe in affordable education, in fact, we are passionate about it. At FIU, you can be confident that you are receiving the very best education at the most affordable tuition rates—ANYWHERE!