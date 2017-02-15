News By Tag
Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland to Release Highly Anticipated Single 'She's Gone'!
Critically-acclaimed national recording artist has announced the upcoming March 1st release of latest single "She's Gone"; with official music video to follow and national tour kicking off in May
The single "She's Gone", like Wineland's previous hit single "No Prince Charming" (debuting at #2 on iTunes "New Country Music"), holds true to her penchant for story-telling. However, it differs immensely from "No Prince Charming". "She's Gone" presents in a balladic style; steeped in more traditional country roots with Texas Swing influences. It epicts a familiar tale of the strife and regret of mistakes unresolved, which contribute to the demise of a relationship, leading to the decision to "leave it all behind" and start over alone, facing unknown horizons.
According to Wineland, "The process of getting 'She's Gone' ready for everyone was a long one, and everyone on my team poured their hearts and souls into it, just like I did. While I pride myself on writing every single one of my songs, when presented with "She's Gone" -- which was written by the talented Mikki Daniels -- I felt moved to include this track on my album. The song encompasses so many feelings and a strong message for me. I think it is so important to appreciate and care for those that we love, whether it's a romantic relationship, familial or friendship, because you never do know when they may walk out of your life or if they're coming back. I am very proud to finally be able to present this project to everyone."
The official music video to accompany the single has been produced and will be available for public viewing shortly after the single release. Watch Ms. Wineland's Facebook page for the announcement regarding the "She's Gone" video debut, at www.facebook.com/
The national "She's Gone" tour to support the single and the upcoming CD "Simple Life", will be kicking-off in May of 2017. Numerous dates are already on the calendar, with a full tour schedule to be announced shortly. Booking for this tour and all of Ms. Wineland's appearances is provided by Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment, who can be reached at anita@edanaentertainment.com.
Learn more about Ashley Wineland at: www.ashleywineland.com. For media inquiries and interviews, contact Ms. Wineland's publicist, Kiki Plesha, at: kiki@ashleywineland.com
Contact
Kiki Plesha/Publicist
Ashley Wineland
***@ashleywineland.com
