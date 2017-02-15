Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland to Release Highly Anticipated Single 'She's Gone'!

 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today by management for Official CMT and National Recording Artist Ashley Wineland, that her upcoming single "She's Gone", will be available for digital download on March 1st, with the official music video following closely on its heels. 2017 is earmarked as year of milestones for the busy artist. Besides dropping the new "She's Gone" single and video -- along with an upcoming CD titled "Simple Life" -- Wineland will be kicking into high gear this May, embarking on the "She's Gone" national tour!

The single "She's Gone", like Wineland's previous hit single "No Prince Charming" (debuting at #2 on iTunes "New Country Music"), holds true to her penchant for story-telling. However, it differs immensely from "No Prince Charming". "She's Gone" presents in a balladic style; steeped in more traditional country roots with Texas Swing influences. It epicts a familiar tale of the strife and regret of mistakes unresolved, which contribute to the demise of a relationship, leading to the decision to "leave it all behind" and start over alone, facing unknown horizons.

According to Wineland, "The process of getting 'She's Gone' ready for everyone was a long one, and everyone on my team poured their hearts and souls into it, just like I did. While I pride myself on writing every single one of my songs, when presented with "She's Gone" -- which was written by the talented Mikki Daniels -- I felt moved to include this track on my album. The song encompasses so many feelings and a strong message for me. I think it is so important to appreciate and care for those that we love, whether it's a romantic relationship, familial or friendship, because you never do know when they may walk out of your life or if they're coming back. I am very proud to finally be able to present this project to everyone."

The official music video to accompany the single has been produced and will be available for public viewing shortly after the single release. Watch Ms. Wineland's Facebook page for the announcement regarding the "She's Gone" video debut, at www.facebook.com/AshleyWinelandMusic. Filmed in Sedona, Arizona, the video includes breath-taking photography, captured with panoramic bird's eye views and unique perspectives, courtesy of the use of drone cameras.

The national "She's Gone" tour to support the single and the upcoming CD "Simple Life", will be kicking-off in May of 2017. Numerous dates are already on the calendar, with a full tour schedule to be announced shortly. Booking for this tour and all of Ms. Wineland's appearances is provided by Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment, who can be reached at anita@edanaentertainment.com.

Learn more about Ashley Wineland at: www.ashleywineland.com. For media inquiries and interviews, contact Ms. Wineland's publicist, Kiki Plesha, at: kiki@ashleywineland.com

