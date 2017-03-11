News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Tennessee State Parks
Local authors Lori Jill Smith and Jane Banks Campbell will be available to sign copies of book
The story of Tennessee's state parks began more than 80 years ago when New Deal agencies worked to rebuild portions of Tennessee's eroded landscape. Along with these conservation measures, the state's early parks were created through the development of recreational areas. The Tennessee Valley Authority built dams that contributed to recreational attractions, and the Division of State Parks was started in 1937. All of these efforts in addition to Tennessee's natural beauty have resulted in 56 state parks. Through their postcard collections, the authors invite readers to discover each park's special place in Tennessee's history and landscape.
About the Authors:
Lori Jill Smith holds a bachelor's and a master's degree from Vanderbilt University, has taught adjunct at Columbia State Community College, and enjoys historical research, photography, and postcard collecting. Jane Banks Campbell is a freelance writer and former professor of mass communications and English for 22 years at Columbia State. They authored Arcadia's Postcard History Series: Manchester.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1701 Mallory Lane
Brentwood, TN 37027
When: Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
