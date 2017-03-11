 
News By Tag
* State History
* Tennessee
* Brentwood
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brentwood
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Tennessee State Parks

Local authors Lori Jill Smith and Jane Banks Campbell will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
State History
Tennessee
Brentwood

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Brentwood - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Events

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Tennessee State Parks

Local authors Lori Jill Smith and Jane Banks Campbell will be available to sign copies of book

The story of Tennessee's state parks began more than 80 years ago when New Deal agencies worked to rebuild portions of Tennessee's eroded landscape. Along with these conservation measures, the state's early parks were created through the development of recreational areas. The Tennessee Valley Authority built dams that contributed to recreational attractions, and the Division of State Parks was started in 1937. All of these efforts in addition to Tennessee's natural beauty have resulted in 56 state parks. Through their postcard collections, the authors invite readers to discover each park's special place in Tennessee's history and landscape.

About the Authors:

Lori Jill Smith holds a bachelor's and a master's degree from Vanderbilt University, has taught adjunct at Columbia State Community College, and enjoys historical research, photography, and postcard collecting. Jane Banks Campbell is a freelance writer and former professor of mass communications and English for 22 years at Columbia State. They authored Arcadia's Postcard History Series: Manchester.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1701 Mallory Lane

Brentwood, TN 37027

When:  Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share