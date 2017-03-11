News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Cartoons of Evansville's Karl Kae Knecht
Local author James Lachlan MacLeod will be available to sign copies of book
The Cartoons of Evansville's Karl Kae Knecht: Half a Century of Artistic Activism is an addition to The History Press. The book is written by local author James Lachlan MacLeod. Karl Kae Knecht's name is synonymous with the city of Evansville. As editorial cartoonist for the Evansville Courier, he amused readers and spurred them to a higher social good. He mocked the Axis powers and kept local morale high during World War II and commented daily on issues from the Great Depression to the Space Race. He also worked tirelessly as a civic booster. Knecht helped establish Evansville College and was almost single-handedly responsible for the establishment of Mesker Park Zoo. In this absorbing account, illustrated with over seventy cartoons, University of Evansville historian James Lachlan MacLeod tells the fascinating story of Knecht's life and analyzes his cartooning genius.
Highlights from the book include:
· Provides a compelling account of the astonishing life and work of Karl Kae Knecht, who drew a cartoon in the Evansville Courier every day from 1906 to 1960.
· Includes 80 illustrations, most of which have not been published before. These are both original cartoons and photographs.
· Puts Knecht's work into the wider context of the history of editorial cartooning.
· Emphasizes that he was not just a cartoonist, but a huge booster for the City of Evansville who played an important role in the city's development.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
624 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715
When: Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
