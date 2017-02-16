 

February 2017
Four Ways Being OUTRAGEOUS Can Help an Organization Win Big

CEO Coaching International talks to Certified Public Speaker Mikki Williams on how CEOs and Entrepreneurs can keep their companies from growing stagnant
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs, announces their upcoming podcast episode of On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow! will feature Mikki Williams, CSP.

Mikki Williams is a popular Certified Public Speaker who regularly shares the stage with TED Talk luminaries and industry titans like Tony Robbins and Suzy Orman. Mikki purposely cultivates a BIG persona. Her personality is big, her speaking performances are big, and her brand is more than just big - it's OUTRAGEOUS. If your company is growing stagnant or complacent, you may need some outrageousness to shake up your office and get your employees to Make Big Happen.

In the upcoming On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow! episode, Mikki shares her ideas on how to shake things up and get the energy flowing again. One tip is to find your own personal outrageous.  Trying something new can be just as outrageous as trying something shocking - for both you and your team. Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International, once rode an elephant into his office to get his team thinking big.



Best-selling author, speaker and entrepreneur, Mark Moses, created the On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow! podcast to give CEOs and entrepreneurs access to top level speakers whose insight helps solve the challenges that business leaders face.

"I'm really looking forward to having the audience meet Mikki Williams. She is a BIG personality and projects that authenticity in the work she does. We're both believers in Making Big Happen in everything you do," Moses said.

To listen to the full podcast episode featuring Mikki Williams, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com/outrageous

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

