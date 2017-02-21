

The Darst Center Kicks off Crystal Anniversary with A Night at the Races The popular Bridgeport nonprofit is celebrating 15 years of helping others "see it differently." CHICAGO - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Br. David Darst Center, a social justice education center located on Chicago's Southside, is rolling out the red carpet for A Night at the Races-their annual fundraiser to be held on March 4th at the De La Salle Institute.



The event, which brings together area supporters, community activists, and media in a relaxed atmosphere, will be a fun night of competition as participants "place bets" on horse races for a chance to win some great prizes from sponsors such as the Chicago White Sox, Aveda and the Chicago Bears. Live entertainment will also be provided by Chicago's own the Tony Bondi Project.



The evening's festivities will also officially launch the Darst Center's year-long Crystal Anniversary celebration, marking 15 years of breaking down racial and socioeconomic stereotypes through programs like their ground-breaking Urban Immersion Retreats. The organization will also honor former board member, Sister Joy Clough, for her tireless efforts to promote the center's commitment to social change through advocacy and faith.



"We're thrilled to be able to bring everyone together for this worthy cause," explained Jennifer Jackson-Outlaw, the Darst Center's Director of Development and Communications. "It's a chance to not only share our mission but to bring attention to the many agencies that make our work possible."



General admissions tickets are $30.00 at the door, and include access to heavy appetizers, one drink ticket and two betting tickets. Attendees can save five dollars by purchasing them online at



About The Br. David Darst Center

The Brother David Darst Center is a social justice education center located on the Southside of Chicago, in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Founded in 2002 as a ministry of the De LaSalle Christian Brothers, the Darst Center is unique in providing immersion-based retreat opportunities for youth and young adults to see more clearly the faces pushed to the margins of our society.



Contact

Jennifer Jackson-Outlaw

Director of Development and Communication

312-225-3099

