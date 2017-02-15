 
New York Based Hip-Hop Artist Pays Homage to Patriots QB Tom Brady

 
 
black out QGTM pic
black out QGTM pic
 
PHOENIX - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact:

Marques Cunningham

Email: Avidwriter2@gmail.com

Phone: 602-829-9426

         FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

  New York Based Hip-Hop Artist Pays Homage to Patriots QB Tom Brady

Queens, NY  February 14, 2017-The prolific South Jamaica Queens Hip-Hop recording artist known as D-Kno Money recently released a new single entitled, "Tom Brady".

"The motivation behind the making of the single, 'Tom Brady' was to not only appreciate such a legend as football superstar, Tom Brady; but also paint a picture of becoming a great legend like him.  Everyone knows how great Tom Brady is so I thought it was only right to make a great song to pay respects to him for the motivation he game me," he said.

D-Kno Money is definitely no stranger when it comes to the world of music.  He first began in the world of music by learning how to play the drums and keyboards and then progressed to crafting lyrics and singing karaoke.  In 2013, the young musician was completely honed and ready to embark upon music professionally.

D-Kno Money is heavily regarded for releasing big records such as: "Get out Your Feelings", "Almighty Barspitta", and "I know They Gonna Hate".

"Tom Brady" is highly anticipated by music lovers worldwide; due to his remarkable level of consistency.  His style can be described as: original, hardcore, swagged out, and conceptual.

D-Kno Money plans to expand his following with the release of this new single.  He also have other plans which includes making the 2017 XXL Freshman Class.  "Tom Brady" was officially released on Friday February 17, 2017.

         ###

Music Links

Soundcloud.com/IamDknomoney
instagram.com/Dknomoney @Dknomoney
twitter.com/Dknomoney    @Dknomoney
Facebook.com/IamDknomoney
Youtube.com/Dknomoney
Reverbnation.com/Dknomoney

Marques The Writer
***@gmail.com
