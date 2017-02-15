News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
House of Maya Bridal Makes a New Home in Downtown Norfolk
The Most Sought After Wedding Company in Hampton Roads Merges its Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Norfolk Locations to Enhance Service and Convenience for Customers, Add a Vibrant New Presence to the Downtown Norfolk Scene
The new location offers over 13,000 square feet of retail and planning space in an open and inviting environment, with 3,000 square feet on the second floor for House of Maya headquarters and corporate offices. The new location will allow for a more streamlined and efficient operation, increased accessibility for customers, and collaborative opportunities with downtown area businesses, institutions, and organizations.
"When I moved to Norfolk in 2003, my wish was to open a bridal shop on Granby Street and name it Downtown Bridal," said Holihan. "Life took a different course and I ended up purchasing Tiffany's Bridal in 2004 instead. I've put my whole heart into growing my business and my brand, and the realization of coming full circle after almost 13 years in business means the world to me."
After Tiffany's Bridal in 2004, Holihan went on to open a second location in Suffolk in 2014, which she expanded to two storefronts in 2015. In early 2015 she purchased Virginia Beach-based bridal stores Pure English Couture Bridal and Silk Social Occasion Studio; and shortly after, as a way for the company to offer more services to its clients, Holihan licensed the wedding planning company The Bridal Dish®, and acquired her sixth store, Privee Bride of Ghent, in late 2015. In August 2016 she bought the longest-running bridal show in Virginia, the Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase, which takes place at SCOPE every January. Holihan is also the founder and CEO of the upcoming House of Maya Online, LLC, an Internet marketplace for wedding attire, goods, and services which is set to launch in early spring 2017.
"We are beyond thrilled to have House of Maya come downtown," said Chuck Rigney, Economic Development Director for the City of Norfolk. "The incredible energy Maya brings to everything she does is legendary, and her vision for the future growth of this industry is revolutionary. The House of Maya will make downtown Norfolk the region's go-to place for everything related to bridal needs and accessories. Our hotels, floral shops, menswear, and photography businesses will benefit from this development. The Waterside District, and Granby Street bars and restaurants will be filled with mother/daughter day luncheons, bachelorette parties, and wedding-related receptions and activities. Norfolk will be proud to be known as The House of Maya!"
Holihan says, "What most appeals to me about our new home is the central location in downtown to create synergistic relationships with the businesses and schools in such close proximity." She goes on to add, "I was fortunate to find a location that will offer co-tenancy with other wedding and event professionals and create a wedding marketplace like no other."
Granby Street landlord Bobby Wright is working with Holihan to attract other businesses to complement the downtown landscape and the House of Maya Bridal customer. There are presently two other confirmed tenants.
Wright says, "House of Maya's relocation and consolidation downtown complete a decade-long search to find another exciting retailer to complement the quickly-growing Granby District. It is also especially rewarding, because Maya and I have been friends for years and I know the draw and power of her brand. This may be the most significant announcement for The Wright Company since opening downtown 17 years ago."
House of Maya Joins the Outlet Trend with its Historic Location Off the Military Highway Corridor ~ and Introduces House of Maya Online, LLC
The Maya Couture location on North Military Highway has been a bridal shop for over 47 years, and Holihan plans to keep it that way. The space has been redefined to suit the new company, House of Maya Online, LLC (https://vimeo.com/
House of Maya Online is an Internet marketplace for wedding consumers and businesses to purchase and sell gently loved products, overstock and discontinued merchandise. To complement the online business, the bricks and mortar retail store will serve as a discount outlet for wedding and social occasion attire. The current discount, cash- and-carry bridal shop Privee Bride of Ghent will also move its operations to the Military Highway location. This move will take place on March 1, 2017, along with the merger of the other retail stores.
In addition to the outlet, the House of Maya Prom division and a House of Maya Online fulfillment and call center will operate from the Military Highway facility.
"The Military Highway location is where it all began, so it holds a special place in my heart," said Holihan. "With the upcoming launch of my Internet company and the opening of the Norfolk Premium Outlets, it made sense for me to create an outlet experience in close proximity to the outlet mall."
###
About House of Maya Bridal
House of Maya Bridal is the expansion of Maya Couture and merger of Hampton Roads' bridal shops Pure English Couture Bridal, Silk Social Occasion Studio, and Maya Couture on Main. House of Maya Bridal moves to a new location on March 1, 2017 at 258 Granby Street in downtown Norfolk. Established in Norfolk in 2004 by Maya Holihan, and once recognized by BRIDE'S Magazine as one of the Top 50 Bridal Shops nationwide, its core business has been helping couples craft the perfect wedding day by offering the best in bridal fashion, and connecting them with professional planners and top-tier wedding vendors. There are several divisions under the House of Maya umbrella, and they include House of Maya Prom, House of Maya Tuxedo by Sarno, The Bridal Dish®by House of Maya, House of Maya presents Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase, and House of Maya presents The Wedding Planner of Hampton Roads and Tidewater. http://www.houseofmayabridal.com/
About House of Maya Online™
House of Maya Online™ brings the passion of House of Maya Bridal one step further by offering an online marketplace for couples, families, designers, vendors, & planners to connect, buy, sell, and exchange discontinued, overstock, and surplus products – all in one place.
About Maya Holihan
Maya Holihan is the owner and CEO of House of Maya Bridal, The Bridal Dish®by House of Maya, and House of Maya Presents the Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase. Maya is the founder and CEO of House of Maya Online, and she's the editor of House of Maya Presents the Wedding Planner of Hampton Roads and Tidewater. Maya has lived in Hampton Roads since 2003, and calls Norfolk her home. She has been in the fashion industry for over 20 years and began her wedding career in New York City with Vera Wang.
Known for her spirit of community, Maya supports organizations such as Brides Across America, Fairy Godmothers of Virginia, the YWCA South Hampton Roads, Susan G. Komen, and CHKD. She sits on the board of directors for Retail Alliance and YWCA South Hampton Roads.
She resides in Norfolk with her very patient and supportive husband, three children who never stop talking, and two dogs that never stop barking! For a more detailed bio click on this link: http://www.houseofmayabridal.com/
Contact
Jennifer La Londe
House of Maya Bridal Salons
***@houseofmayabridal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse