AFEA Welcomes Financial Instructor in South Orange County, CA Chapter
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
David S. McManus, CFP® is a problem solver. He knew at an early age that he wanted to go into financial services to help people, to solve their problems and to do it better than anyone else. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from San Diego State University, David began his career with a top financial firm going on to rank in the company's top 10% of advisors nationwide in his first year. He partnered with Arthur in 2001, knowing that he could serve his clients more thoroughly and objectively as an independent advisor.
For the past decade, David has focused on building quality relationships with his clients and their families. Everyone has a unique financial situation, and David is driven by the opportunity that presents – to develop individual, creative and comprehensive strategies that make his clients' lives that much better. He is thrilled when he can provide a client with a life-changing solution that another advisor couldn't find.
David is compelled to put others first and attains true joy from people, so much so that clients are often more like close friends. His greatest joy comes from his wife, Kim, and their three sons, Cole, Grant and Jack. David has been an active leader in his church and his sons' youth groups. A kid at heart, David can't ever pass up a superhero movie or a new Apple toy. He has a soft spot for country music, but don't tell Arthur.
AFEA is thrilled to have David join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
