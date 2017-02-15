News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gehling Auction Announces Upcoming March 2017 Auctions
Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of March:
§ Dean & Lois Kramer Charitable Trust- Bristow, IA. Live Auction begins Saturday March 4th at 11:00am CST.
§ Lawrence & Joan Greco- Decorah, IA. Live Auction begins Saturday March 11th at 10:00am CST.
§ Timed Online Only Consignment Auction. Preston, MN. Online Only Auction Opens for bidding Monday March 6th at 9:00am CST and closes Wednesday March 15th at 6:00pm CST.
§ Gehling Auction Co. LLC Spring 2016 Consignment Auction- Preston, MN. Live Auction begins Thursday March 30th at 9:30am CST.
Can't make it to the auction to bid in person? Gehling Auction Co. offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider. This online bidding platform will not only allow you to bid in real time, but also provide you with real time audio and video, making you feel as if you are actually at the auction yourself. Gehling Auction Co. desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible while bidding online.
Whether you choose to attend the auctions in March in person or bid online, Gehling Auction Co. wishes you the best of luck in bidding. For additional information on Gehling's auctions and online bidding, please visit www.gehlinglive.com.
About Gehling Auction Co.: Gehling Auction Co., founded in 1974, has transformed into one of the top agricultural equipment auction companies in the Midwest. Gehling strongly believes that certain factors contribute to its success, among them – hard work, honesty, and, most importantly, being liked by its clients. Headquartered in Preston, Minnesota, Gehling has attracted a loyal following of buyers from all over the Midwest and Canada. Today, this family-owned operation takes on every auction with the belief that each auction is important, no matter how big or small. For more information, visit www.gehlingauction.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse