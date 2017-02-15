News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in South Orange County, CA
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
The day a client stormed out of a meeting, proclaiming it had been a total waste of time changed Arthur's life. It was November 1989, and he had spent the past four years at a national financial services company that expected him to promote their own interests. Something clicked that day, and Arthur became committed to making things better. He ditched the scripts and corporate agenda and started his own financial planning and investment advisory firm.
Arthur has the unique ability to help people identify what is most important in their lives and their families' lives and work with them to create the solutions necessary for success, whether it's financial or personal. His strong technical knowledge enables him to build comprehensive tax-efficient plans that satisfy the needs and, more importantly, the values of his clients. He continues to follow his passion for guiding and mentoring other advisors especially as they transition to independence.
Outside of work, Arthur finds fulfillment in family, spending time with his wife, Melody and their son, Miles. He appreciates the finer things in life, good wine, travel, and fine dining, but nothing gets him quite so excited as the latest software or tech gadget.
AFEA is thrilled to have Arthur join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse