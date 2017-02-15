 
News By Tag
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in South Orange County, CA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Financial Education
Retirement Planning
Social Security

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Irvine - California - US

Subject:
Partnerships

IRVINE, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Arthur Cooper as the new Chapter President of AFEA's South Orange County, CA Chapter.

The day a client stormed out of a meeting, proclaiming it had been a total waste of time changed Arthur's life. It was November 1989, and he had spent the past four years at a national financial services company that expected him to promote their own interests. Something clicked that day, and Arthur became committed to making things better. He ditched the scripts and corporate agenda and started his own financial planning and investment advisory firm.

Arthur has the unique ability to help people identify what is most important in their lives and their families' lives and work with them to create the solutions necessary for success, whether it's financial or personal. His strong technical knowledge enables him to build comprehensive tax-efficient plans that satisfy the needs and, more importantly, the values of his clients. He continues to follow his passion for guiding and mentoring other advisors especially as they transition to independence.

Outside of work, Arthur finds fulfillment in family, spending time with his wife, Melody and their son, Miles. He appreciates the finer things in life, good wine, travel, and fine dining, but nothing gets him quite so excited as the latest software or tech gadget.

AFEA is thrilled to have Arthur join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myafea.org
Posted By:***@myafea.org Email Verified
Tags:Financial Education, Retirement Planning, Social Security
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Financial Education Alliance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share