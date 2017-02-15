 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


CP Management Chosen to Oversee Property On Historic Kittatinny Lake In Sandystone, NJ

 
 
CP Management
CP Management
 
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kittatinny Lake Community Association is the latest in the growing list of properties joining  Corner Property Management (CPM).  Sitting on bucolic land which was part of the Great Sussex Allotments granted by King George III to the Earl of Perth in 1773, this development consists of 214 homes and 26 lots.  The property sits right off of Route 206 and the Community boasts many amenities including:

- Access to the private lake, perfect for swimming, boating, water sports, and fishing
- A lush clubhouse
- Proximity to Kittatinny Valley State Park, known for year-round sports opportunities including mountain biking, camping, birding, horseback riding, historic railroads, hunting, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and hunting.  The lake is also stocked with trout for game fishing.
- Nearness to the other major attractions including the Delaware Water Gap, Dingman's Ferry, Space Farms Zoo & Museum, Buttermilk Falls, Swartswood State Park, Skylands Stadium,  Stokes State Park, and Historic Milford, Pennsylvania
- Close access to Old Lafayette Village, famous for antiques, speciality shops, fine restaurants, and brand- name outlets
- An easy drive to Newton, a mecca for all types of shopping
- Only 90 minutes from New York City

"We're proud of our personalized customer service as we provide leading management services to enhance and preserve the community and the lifestyles of the residents.  We consistently meet our objective in providing exceptional resident services as we reduce costs amongst the community," stated Tony Nardone, President of CPM.  Community Property Management is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, accounting and  Tony's unique engineering expertise.

Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for over fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, NJ.  If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Nardone, please call Tony at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.cp-management.com.

Source:Corner Property Management
Email:***@cp-management.com Email Verified
