The Pearl Antonacci Group Receives The Prestigious Diamond Award At Lang Realty's Annual Ceremony
Led by Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci, The Pearl Antonacci Group was recently honored at Lang Realty's annual awards brunch in Ballenisles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Team was awarded the coveted Diamond Award, Lang Realty's highest award given, for their superior sales achievements in 2016.
The Pearl Antonacci Group currently includes Brian Pearl, Vini Antonacci, and Patricia Roseboom.
"It was an honor to receive this award and to be recognized in the presence of a distinguished group of our peers," said Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci, Team Leaders and Owners of The Pearl Antonacci Group.
The Pearl Antonacci Group specializes in residential real estate listings and sales in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Highland Beach, and surrounding areas throughout Palm Beach County. Their primary focus is on the mid- to upper-tier of the real estate market, with an average sale price of $745,000 last year.
Lang Realty selects its top performing real estate team based on gross closed sales income (GCI) and units sold in the past year. In 2016, The Pearl Antonacci Group recorded over $500,000 in GCI and closed over 60 transaction sides.
About Lang Realty
Located at 4400 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida, Lang Realty opened its East Boca Raton location in 2005. Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has 11 offices and over 425 real estate associates from Boca Raton to Port St. Lucie. Lang Realty records annual sales in excess of $1 Billion and consistently leads Palm Beach County for top sales and listings.
To learn more about The Pearl Antonacci Group and Lang Realty, call Brian Pearl (561-245-1541)
