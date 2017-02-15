News By Tag
Bailey's Fine Jewelry's A Time to Give Program Raises More Than $61,000 for Community in 2016
A Time to Give provides customers with a complimentary watch battery replacement and in exchange requests a donation be made to that month's designated charity. Each month Bailey's selects a different non-profit organization to receive the donations from A Time to Give.
Since its inception in 2008, Bailey's has donated more than $355,000 to the communities where Bailey's stores are located (Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Greenville) through A Time to Give.
A Time to Give is one of the unique ways in which Bailey's demonstrates its dedication to serve the surrounding community, as well as providing a service to its patrons. Bailey's is a store steeped in family tradition that strives to bring a fun-loving approach to the jewelry business.
"Our family is so blessed to be able to live and work in such wonderful communities and it's an honor to be able to give back to them," said Doug Morgan, a family member and director of development at Bailey's Fine Jewelry. "It's definitely one of the best parts of my job and something we're extremely proud of as a company."
In 2016, A Time to Give donated to various North Carolina charities including Heart's Cry, Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, Shepherd's Heart, March of Dimes, Relay for Life, Hearts Revived, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Operation Resolute, Young Life, the Boys and Girls Club, Duke Children's Hospital, Operation Christmas Child and more.
In addition to A Time to Give, Bailey's also donated $9,500 in 2016 to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to help "fight hunger right here at home" through its Share the Love campaign. For every ring purchased from the Bailey's Signature Collection of engagement and wedding jewelry, Bailey's donates funds to purchase 360 meals to feed a local North Carolina family.
The meal donations are made through the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina via Feeding America and the meals are distributed to various food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, children's programs and elderly care programs throughout the area.
For more information on Bailey's philanthropy initiatives, visit: https://www.baileybox.com/
