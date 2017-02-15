News By Tag
McCarthy's Elizabeth Bigler Earns TEXO Magnolia Award for Outstanding Women in Construction
"Elizabeth is the epitome of what our industry needs in our female leaders – someone who is willing to jump into the industry and help push it forward in all areas," said TEXO President and CEO Meloni McDaniel.
Bigler said she has always been interested in buildings and the way they come together but didn't realize a degree in construction was an option until a few years into architecture school. After completing her architecture degree, she decided to pursue a Masters in Construction Management to ensure a career in the construction field.
Bigler began her career at McCarthy in 2015. Her first project was the UT Dallas Campus Enhancement and she is currently working as a project engineer at Children's Health Plano's Specialty Center II. In just a short time, Bigler has become a tremendous representative of McCarthy for her professional leadership.
"It is an honor to receive such a significant award that recognizes women in the construction industry," said Bigler. "I am still in the beginning stages of my career but I love inspiring other women through speaking to Women in Engineering and Women in Construction student groups. Just because construction is a male dominated field does not mean there isn't a place for women to contribute and to establish a great career."
In addition to participating in TEXO's Technology and Women's Committees and the Young Constructors Council, Bigler is also active in McCarthy's Heart Hats community involvement program that supports the mission of the American Heart Association through various programs throughout the year as well as community-based organizations such as Mi Escuelita and Thirst No More.
"We are proud of Elizabeth winning the Magnolia Award and of course pleased she is building a career as part of the McCarthy team," said Ray Sedey, McCarthy's Texas region president. "There is a need in the construction field for women to contribute their talents and natural interests, and we hope Elizabeth will inspire other women to join us."
Bigler graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Science degree in architecture. She continued her education at Texas A&M University receiving a Master of Science degree in construction management. Bigler has also been acknowledged with other prestigious awards, such as the Betty & Grady Stripling '60 Endowed Scholarship at A&M University, Honorable Mention for the Shelter International Student Architectural Design Competition in Tokyo, Japan, and the Leadership Award for Who's Who among Students at UT Arlington.
About McCarthy
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/
