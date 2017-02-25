Country(s)
NEW BOOK Endorsed by Top Lyme-Literate Doctors Exposes Lyme Disease Crisis
LYME MADNESS by Canadian psychotherapist Lori Dennis named #1 New Release in the category of Immune System Health on Amazon.com. The book sheds light on a global pandemic and helps Lyme sufferers navigate a path towards health and well-being.
Lori Dennis, MA, RP, a psychotherapist in private practice in Toronto, Canada, had no idea of the difficult path that lay ahead when her son became ill with a chronic "mystery disease" several years ago.
"After seeing upwards of 20 New York City specialists, not one of them figured out that my son had Lyme disease. With no help from mainstream medicine, and 18 months spent desperately searching for a clear diagnosis, we finally figured it out entirely on our own. Since then, we have spent countless hours seeking answers to his recovery, deciphering the unseemly politics, trying to make sense of the medical madness."
Chronic Lyme disease is the fastest-growing vector-borne, infectious disease in the United States. And it is the most common vector-borne disease worldwide, affecting millions of people. Driven by the desire to help her son, Dennis tried to to unravel the mystery that is chronic Lyme and learned of the large community of Lyme sufferers who are terribly sick and who feel helpless in the face of the outright medical denial of the disease and deep discrimination against Lyme patients. In fact, Dennis states "Chronic Lyme disease is 'treated' more humanely on Facebook than in most doctors' offices worldwide."
Lyme Madness was written to offer support and validation to Lyme sufferers and save them frustration, time, and money. While helping her son navigate his medical journey from "no answers" to continued recovery, Dennis determined to write a book to help others navigate this long and arduous path from illness to wellness, an overwhelming and complicated trek that comes with having chronic Lyme disease. She was also determined to provide a platform for other Lyme sufferers to have their voices heard in an effort to end the madness. A madness where millions are suffering around the globe while mainstream medicine continues to turn its back on the sick and infirm.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR–Lori Dennis, MA, RP, is a Registered Psychotherapist, a member of the College of Registered Psychotherapists of Ontario, a clinical member of The Ontario Society of Psychotherapists (OSP), and a general member of the Ontario Association of Consultants, Counsellors, Psychometrists and Psychotherapists (OACCPP). She holds a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology from the Adler School of Professional Psychology in Chicago. She has a private practice in Toronto, where she offers individual, couple and family therapy and works with a broad range of clients of all ages, life stages, and life experiences. She is an Advisor to Lyme Out Loud Kids Canada, a nonprofit organization that was formed out of a concern over the growing number of children in Canada becoming infected with Lyme disease and the challenges families face in getting a proper diagnosis and treatment. Lori has appeared on TV and radio shows and has been interviewed by several magazines.
