February 2017





Northwestern Mutual - Chicago Launches Leadership Development Program

1872 Program Builds on History of Innovation, Collaboration and Pursuit of Excellence
 
 
1872 Leadership Development Program
1872 Leadership Development Program
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Growing leaders from within is a tradition for Northwestern Mutual. Last year, Corey McQuade, rose through the ranks to become the Managing Partner of Northwestern Mutual's leading network office in Chicago. But a need to constantly break new ground brought the team together to change the leadership development playbook.

"Leadership development used to mean you wanted to rise to the role of Managing Partner, but today's financial advisors aspire to be leaders in their career," said Corey D. McQuade, Managing Partner.  "They want an opportunity to develop themselves, develop others, and lead a team, regardless of titles and organizational charts."

To build on the firm's legacy of leadership in the financial planning field, McQuade set leadership development as a strategic priority.  "The goal was to create a leading edge learning experience and development opportunity that will challenge today's emerging leaders thinking and accelerate their growth," he said.

The result, 1872, a top-tier leadership development program that embraces servant leadership, a tenet of the financial planning firm. The two-year experiential learning program will provide one-on-one coaching, engage participants in team building at a performance training camp and provide fun social events. Thought leaders will present on a variety of topics including the power of a diverse and inclusive culture, situational leadership, and how to develop and build a brand.

Financial professionals can qualify in their first year with the firm by embracing the comprehensive financial planning approach to helping clients plan for and achieve financial security.

"The 1872 leadership program is not just about developing the next generations of managers it's about providing young professionals with new skills early in their careers and guide them in the direction they'd like to go," adds Andrew Higney, Chief Development Officer.  "It aligns well with our mission to grow our financial advisors both personally and professionally."

Growth and professional development begin as early as in the firm's nationally recognized internship program where college students receive advanced mentorship, training and coaching by the firm's leadership team and development coaches. It continues with learning opportunities for experienced advisors to embrace fast-moving technologies and changing consumer demands and build on their vision of success.

"Innovation is not a new trend for our firm," says McQuade. "We will always be the financial planning firm that stands on the shoulders of legends and whose advisors and leaders exemplify excellence each and every year," he adds. "Through the 1872 leadership development program, it's our turn to build the next generation of leaders."

The 1872 leadership program draws its name from the founding of the Northwestern Mutual office in Chicago.  It was a time, right after the Chicago Fire, when great business leaders came together not only to shape Chicago but the modern world.

In recent history, the Northwestern Mutual – Chicago network office has been a leader in the financial service industry. Al Granum, who headed the agency from 1963-1986, literally wrote the book on building a clientele.  His advice has been put into practice by corporations all over the world.  Bill Beckley, who led the Chicago office from 1986 to 1995 helped establish and integrate investments into the client experience.  John McTigue, the office's leader from 1995 to 2015, pioneered long-term full-picture financial planning and developed a culture of integrated financial planning.

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.  Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago-downtown.nm.com.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual (http://www.northwesternmutual.com/) has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $238.5 billion in assets, $27.9 billion in revenues and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.3 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual is recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2016.

Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
