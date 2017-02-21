Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC Names Scott Jove Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Contact

-- Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC, one of the nation's leading importers representing major suppliers from around the world, today announced that Scott Jove has been appointed Vice President Sales & Marketing. Jove, who joined the firm in 2015, previously held the position of Manager, Commercial Strategy.Jove, who holds a BA from Duke University and both a JD and MBA from the University of Miami where he graduated, gained his alcohol/beverage industry experience working at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of America during his studies.Before joining Shaw-Ross, Jove spent time in the financial service industry with Grant Thornton and in management consulting with AT Kearney working with a number of Fortune 500 CPG and retail companies on a variety of initiatives."Scott brings an exceptional skill set to Shaw-Ross which enabled him to take a major role in the recent restructuring of the Company," said Bruce Hunter, Managing Director of Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC "His extensive knowledge of the wine and spirts industry makes him uniquely qualified in his new position with the Company."Founded in 1968 as a wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross has grown into one of the nation's leading importers representing leading suppliers from around the world. Shaw-Ross continues to evolve its portfolio to keep ahead of the ever-changing wine and spirit industry. For more information go to www.shaw-ross.com