 
News By Tag
* Daredevil
* Marvel
* Netflix
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hicksville
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Exclusive Interview with Daredevil Actor Geoffrey Cantor

The Imperfect Podcast talks to actor Geoffrey Cantor known for his role as Ellison on Marvel's Daredevil. We discuss everything from British Theater to acting auditions to Marvel Universe and even a little bit about his beard.
 
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Actor Geoffrey Cantor may just be that guy you can't quite put a name to the face. He's an accomplished actor with over 80 credits to his name including the Coen Brothers' Hail, Ceasar!, Men in Black 3, the short film 411 with F. Murray Abraham, and the title role of Karl Manhair in the short Karl Manhair, Postal Inpsector.

In television Geoffrey has had recurring roles in The Blacklist, Law & Order and is now starring in Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix which was renewed for Season 3. During the time we spent with him we learned what it takes to be an actor in today's ever changing climate.

"I thought the 4 minute webisode was going to be the end of my career..." says Geof. "Everyone was banking on the fact that nobody had any attention span and Netflix proved that wrong."

He's calm, cool and collective and has a way of commanding an audience through his words. Apparently he's also known to put on quite the British accent, perhaps due to his 6 years of living abroad and studying British Theater.

Geoffrey talks about what it meant to meet and work with some of his idols such as Glenn Close and Robert DeNiro. He also gives us a look into his family life growing up in Bergen County, NJ.

You also might be surprised what Marvel super hero he'd like to be!

The Imperfect Podcast is a weekly podcast featuring weekly interviews with indie film makers, actors and creative talent as a way for them to share their stories and work. The show is avaialble for free on YouTube, iTunes and SoundCloud.

This episode can be found here: http://hecklerkane.com/2017/02/actor-geoffrey-cantor-dare...

Contact
Joe Kane
***@hecklerkane.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hecklerkane.com Email Verified
Tags:Daredevil, Marvel, Netflix
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hicksville - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share