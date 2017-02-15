News By Tag
Exclusive Interview with Daredevil Actor Geoffrey Cantor
The Imperfect Podcast talks to actor Geoffrey Cantor known for his role as Ellison on Marvel's Daredevil. We discuss everything from British Theater to acting auditions to Marvel Universe and even a little bit about his beard.
In television Geoffrey has had recurring roles in The Blacklist, Law & Order and is now starring in Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix which was renewed for Season 3. During the time we spent with him we learned what it takes to be an actor in today's ever changing climate.
"I thought the 4 minute webisode was going to be the end of my career..." says Geof. "Everyone was banking on the fact that nobody had any attention span and Netflix proved that wrong."
He's calm, cool and collective and has a way of commanding an audience through his words. Apparently he's also known to put on quite the British accent, perhaps due to his 6 years of living abroad and studying British Theater.
Geoffrey talks about what it meant to meet and work with some of his idols such as Glenn Close and Robert DeNiro. He also gives us a look into his family life growing up in Bergen County, NJ.
You also might be surprised what Marvel super hero he'd like to be!
The Imperfect Podcast is a weekly podcast featuring weekly interviews with indie film makers, actors and creative talent as a way for them to share their stories and work. The show is avaialble for free on YouTube, iTunes and SoundCloud.
This episode can be found here: http://hecklerkane.com/
Joe Kane
