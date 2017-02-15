 
Industry News





Lennar's VIP Program is a revolutionary way to buy a new home

 
 
Lennar's VIP Program offers eager homeshoppers an easier way to buy.
Lennar's VIP Program offers eager homeshoppers an easier way to buy.
 
SEATTLE - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- On the cusp of the frenzied spring real estate season, Lennar Seattle is selling homes in a revolutionary new way. Buyers who have been looking for a home in the Seattle market over the last few years may have experienced a high volume of competition. Seeing this frustration, Lennar decided to launch a new VIP program, giving priority to buyers who show an interest in a new Lennar home on a first come, first serve basis. This means no more bidding wars and no more multiple offers competing for the same home.

"We are thrilled to be offering this new program to our prospective buyers," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We've heard from our buyers that purchasing a new home is a much less stressful and more fulfilling process when they can be one of the first to choose their home!"

The program is simple. Interested homebuyers who join the program are given an opportunity to reserve their preferred future homesite before it's ever released to the public. There is no cost to join and there is no penalty if a buyer decides not to buy.

Lennar is offering this program at six of their hottest new communities opening up  this spring and summer, and benefits every potential homebuyers who get pre-qualified early.

Joining the VIP program is easy, all you need to do is follow three steps: First, get prequalified with Lennar's preferred lender, Universal American Mortgage Company (UAMC). Then, await a confirmation email or call from Lennar Seattle. After that, simply speak with a New Home Consultant to select your preferred homesite!

The program also includes one-on-one mortgage counseling with UAMC and the ability to have all your questions answered to reserve your preferred homesite before public release.

Communities that will participate in the program are Redhawk in Kenmore, Woodridge Glen in Snohomish, North Creek Ridge in Bothell, Eagle Glen in Lake Stevens, Northwood Estates in Edgewood, Harbor View Heights in Tacoma, and Norpoint Heights in Federal Way.

To become a VIP member and stay-up-to-date on the latest Lennar news and upcoming communities, join the interest list at www.lennar.com/wacomingsoon or call 855-860-9566 for more information.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
