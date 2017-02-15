News By Tag
Lennar's VIP Program is a revolutionary way to buy a new home
"We are thrilled to be offering this new program to our prospective buyers," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We've heard from our buyers that purchasing a new home is a much less stressful and more fulfilling process when they can be one of the first to choose their home!"
The program is simple. Interested homebuyers who join the program are given an opportunity to reserve their preferred future homesite before it's ever released to the public. There is no cost to join and there is no penalty if a buyer decides not to buy.
Lennar is offering this program at six of their hottest new communities opening up this spring and summer, and benefits every potential homebuyers who get pre-qualified early.
Joining the VIP program is easy, all you need to do is follow three steps: First, get prequalified with Lennar's preferred lender, Universal American Mortgage Company (UAMC). Then, await a confirmation email or call from Lennar Seattle. After that, simply speak with a New Home Consultant to select your preferred homesite!
The program also includes one-on-one mortgage counseling with UAMC and the ability to have all your questions answered to reserve your preferred homesite before public release.
Communities that will participate in the program are Redhawk in Kenmore, Woodridge Glen in Snohomish, North Creek Ridge in Bothell, Eagle Glen in Lake Stevens, Northwood Estates in Edgewood, Harbor View Heights in Tacoma, and Norpoint Heights in Federal Way.
To become a VIP member and stay-up-to-date on the latest Lennar news and upcoming communities, join the interest list at www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
