February 2017
Former Professional Baseball Player Launches The Dog Toy BUNJIBALL On CreativeJump.org

Former professional baseball player and dog lover has created a dog toy that you and your best friend will love.
 
 
IMG_0816-2
NEW YORK - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- They say "Dogs just wanna have fun," and once you  watch man's-best-friend run around and play, you know immediately just how true that statement is.  One of the most popular games between owner and dog is Fetch, however,  all the tossing  has been known to put a strain on ones arm, elbow, and  shoulder. Thats about to change.

Former baseball player and inventor  Steve Petitt has created a new dog toy that is garanteed to add to the fun of playing fetch, all while alleviating the pain. The toy is called BUNJIBALL and dogs love it.

"As a former professional baseball player, I understand the stress and strain that comes from continuous throwing. I designed BUNJIBALL so that with a simple flick of the wrist, you can toss the BUNJIBALL further without any strain to the arm."

This week, Petitt launched a crowdfunding campaign at creativejump.org and hopes to raise $25,000 in order to begin manufacturing the beloved dog toy for mass market.

For more information on the BUNJIBALL or CREATIVE JUMP visit:

http://creativejump.org/campaigns/introducing-bunjiball-t...

http://creativejump.org

