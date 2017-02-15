News By Tag
Former Professional Baseball Player Launches The Dog Toy BUNJIBALL On CreativeJump.org
Former professional baseball player and dog lover has created a dog toy that you and your best friend will love.
Former baseball player and inventor Steve Petitt has created a new dog toy that is garanteed to add to the fun of playing fetch, all while alleviating the pain. The toy is called BUNJIBALL and dogs love it.
"As a former professional baseball player, I understand the stress and strain that comes from continuous throwing. I designed BUNJIBALL so that with a simple flick of the wrist, you can toss the BUNJIBALL further without any strain to the arm."
This week, Petitt launched a crowdfunding campaign at creativejump.org and hopes to raise $25,000 in order to begin manufacturing the beloved dog toy for mass market.
For more information on the BUNJIBALL or CREATIVE JUMP visit:
http://creativejump.org/
http://creativejump.org
