Ticket Chocolate wins second annual International Chocolate Salon award as Best Chocolatier and Confectioner in America
Ticket Chocolate was recognized by a panel of notable food & lifestyle experts, local chefs and national & regional magazine, blog & newspaper editors for the International Chocolate Salon's 6-Star Grand Master Award.
With their flagship product, artisan hot chocolate on a stick, featured over the last several years in many national media publications and with multiple appearances on NBC's Today Show, Ticket Chocolate is looking to expand their brand and product line to provide the tastiest confections to their wholesalers and online customers. Their European-style sipping hot chocolate sticks feature 20 seasonal flavors and inclusions in Belgian milk, dark and white chocolate. Because hot chocolate is mainly consumed during the cooler seasons, the company is always looking at opportunities to produce and market Belgian chocolate confections that can be offered year round.
"We've been fortunate to have our Ticket Sticks (hot chocolate on a stick) featured in Neiman Marcus, Anthropologie stores, Terrain and hundreds of gift shops across the country. Now we want to promote the other handcrafted specialty chocolate products and gift items that we are creating in the Ticket Kitchen," said owner Tyler Geertsen. Ticket Chocolate had the opportunity to do just that recently at the Fancy Food Show in San Francisco in late January, showcasing not only their hot chocolate sticks but their other award-winning artisan products like their chocolate bars and S'mores Kits.
In addition to their delicious Salted Classic Bars and specialty Beloved Bars (chocolate bars with specialty inclusions), Ticket Chocolate just produced a botanically inspired line of chocolate bark. A blend of couverture chocolates, the bark features inclusions inspired by nature: lavender, lemon, raspberry, vanilla bean, coconut and almonds. The bark is available to stores and customers now.
You can find Ticket Chocolate's couverture Belgian chocolate products online at TicketChocolate.com as well as specialty boutiques throughout the country.
