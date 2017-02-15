 
February 2017





Lanier Islands Invites Atlanta to Rev its Engines for the 2017 In-Water Boat Show

Southern Lakeside Destination Will Play Host to Popular Weekend-Long Event April 21-23
 
 
Lanier Islands Guests Walk the Docks During Last Year's In-Water Boat Show
Lanier Islands Guests Walk the Docks During Last Year's In-Water Boat Show
 
BUFORD, Ga. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- With the recent prediction from Georgia's resident prognosticator and beloved groundhog - General Beauregard Lee – of an early Spring, all signs point to the return of one of the season's most popular events… the In-Water Boat Show at Lanier Islands. Scheduled to take place Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23, slips at the docks at the Southern lakeside resort's Sunset Cove and Big Beach will be filled with new, top-of-the-line boats. Some of which will be available for a test-drive and demonstration to qualified buyers. In addition to boats, the 2017 In-Water Boat show will feature a number of exhibitors and vendors, in addition to live music, fun in the sun and games on the sand. To give a true taste of the upcoming season at the beach, boardwalk and waterpark entertainment district known as LanierWorld at the resort, Sunset Cove Beach Café & Club will premiere its new menu for the season. The beachfront eatery will also showcase great food and drink specials for Boat Show guests. The best part is, admission to the event is FREE*.

All three days of the event, the In-Water Boat Show will feature a Kids Zone at Big Beach, complete with bounce houses and a balloon artist (noon - 4pm), as well as fun for the whole family with mini golf, knockerball, beach volleyball, cornhole and appearances by LanierWorld mascot, Bucky the Beaver. Guests of the In-Water Boat Show can enjoy live music on Saturday with an appearance by Butch & the Buckheads on the Sunset Cove Stage from 3 to 9 p.m., and dancing in the sand to tunes spun by a DJ from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Dates and Times for the 2017 In-Water Boat Show:

Friday, April 21st  from 12 pm - 8 pm

Saturday, April 22nd  from 12 pm - 8 pm

Sunday, April 23rd  from 12pm - 5pm

For those attendees who wish to arrive via boat, Lanier Islands' Marina Manager, Barkley Geib invites them to dock at the resort, "Our courtesy docks at Sunset Cove will be available for customers during the show. The docks have plenty of depth and will accommodate boats up to 35-40 in length. There will be no charge for the docks during the show dates".

To learn more about the In-Water Boat Show and other future events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

* Free admission does not include $15/car resort gate fee.

