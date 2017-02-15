News By Tag
Lanier Islands Invites Atlanta to Rev its Engines for the 2017 In-Water Boat Show
Southern Lakeside Destination Will Play Host to Popular Weekend-Long Event April 21-23
All three days of the event, the In-Water Boat Show will feature a Kids Zone at Big Beach, complete with bounce houses and a balloon artist (noon - 4pm), as well as fun for the whole family with mini golf, knockerball, beach volleyball, cornhole and appearances by LanierWorld mascot, Bucky the Beaver. Guests of the In-Water Boat Show can enjoy live music on Saturday with an appearance by Butch & the Buckheads on the Sunset Cove Stage from 3 to 9 p.m., and dancing in the sand to tunes spun by a DJ from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Dates and Times for the 2017 In-Water Boat Show:
Friday, April 21st from 12 pm - 8 pm
Saturday, April 22nd from 12 pm - 8 pm
Sunday, April 23rd from 12pm - 5pm
For those attendees who wish to arrive via boat, Lanier Islands' Marina Manager, Barkley Geib invites them to dock at the resort, "Our courtesy docks at Sunset Cove will be available for customers during the show. The docks have plenty of depth and will accommodate boats up to 35-40 in length. There will be no charge for the docks during the show dates".
To learn more about the In-Water Boat Show and other future events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
* Free admission does not include $15/car resort gate fee.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
