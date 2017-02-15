News By Tag
Kelley Kronenberg Partner Christopher T. Miller Selected to 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers List
The annual selections are made using a multi-phased process, which includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. Only five percent of lawyers in Illinois receive this distinction.
Mr. Miller is an accomplished trial attorney who has handled multi-million dollar Construction and Products Liability cases. Additionally, he handles matters involving Retail, Commercial Litigation, Public Entity, Municipality/
Mr. Miller is a published author and contributor in numerous periodicals and bar association publications, including: the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Chicago Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section, Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education, UR Chicago, Chicago Tribune Red Eye and the Associated Press. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA), and a member of The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM), the Chicago Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association.
Before beginning his legal career, Mr. Miller was the host of "Local 101," a radio show on Q101. His on-air moniker was "Chris Payne." He has also served as a Grammy Committee Member for the Chicago Chapter of the Recording Academy.
Mr. Miller is licensed to practice law in Illinois' state and federal courts. He earned his law degree from DePaul University College of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University Chicago.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
Kelley Kronenberg
***@kelleykronenberg.com
