 
News By Tag
* Christopher T. Miller
* Kelley Kronenberg
* Illinois Super Lawyers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Kelley Kronenberg Partner Christopher T. Miller Selected to 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers List

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Christopher T. Miller
* Kelley Kronenberg
* Illinois Super Lawyers

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Christopher T. Miller, Managing Partner of Kelley Kronenberg's Chicago office, was selected to the 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers® is a prestigious rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained peer recognition and professional achievement. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Miller was included on Super Lawyer's list of Illinois Rising Stars. He has been named to the Illinois Super Lawyers list every year since 2014, and was selected for inclusion on the Top 100: 2016 Illinois Super Lawyers list.

The annual selections are made using a multi-phased process, which includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. Only five percent of lawyers in Illinois receive this distinction.

Mr. Miller is an accomplished trial attorney who has handled multi-million dollar Construction and Products Liability cases. Additionally, he handles matters involving Retail, Commercial Litigation, Public Entity, Municipality/Governmental Liability, and Workers' Compensation. His background includes significant experience defending injury claims involving traumatic brain injuries (TBI), wrongful death, burn injuries, cervical and lumbar spine injuries, and catastrophic property damages.

Mr. Miller is a published author and contributor in numerous periodicals and bar association publications, including: the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Chicago Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section, Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education, UR Chicago, Chicago Tribune Red Eye and the Associated Press. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA), and a member of The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM), the Chicago Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association.

Before beginning his legal career, Mr. Miller was the host of "Local 101," a radio show on Q101. His on-air moniker was "Chris Payne." He has also served as a Grammy Committee Member for the Chicago Chapter of the Recording Academy.

Mr. Miller is licensed to practice law in Illinois' state and federal courts. He earned his law degree from DePaul University College of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University Chicago.

###

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

Contact
Kelley Kronenberg
***@kelleykronenberg.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kelleykronenberg.com Email Verified
Tags:Christopher T. Miller, Kelley Kronenberg, Illinois Super Lawyers
Industry:Legal
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kelley Kronenberg News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share