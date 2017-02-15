 
News By Tag
* #CabinetM1
* #AAMT17
* #MarketingTech
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Cabinetm, Target Marketing Host First Ever Marketing Tech Virtual Conference On March 1st

--Luminary Travis Wright to deliver keynote, followed by dozens of MarTech/industry heavyweights, and leading edge technology vendors--
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #CabinetM1
* #AAMT17
* #MarketingTech

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Boston - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Events

BOSTON - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- CabinetM Inc., the platform for Martech management and discovery, and Target Marketing, the premier brand serving the marketing industry, today unveiled the full agenda (http://aamt.targetmarketingmag.com/agenda/) for the first ever "All About Marketing Tech" Virtual Conference being held on March 1st.

The free conference covers topics ranging from "Building Your Ultimate Tech Stack" to "Bridging the AdTech/MarTech Divide for Improved Marketing Performance," and runs several parallel tracks to provide marketers with information that's imperative for making critical decisions about their technology selections. The main agenda (http://aamt.targetmarketingmag.com/agenda/) features:

·      Travis Wright, Global Digital;

·      Brian Hansford, Heinz Marketing;

·      David Raab, Customer Data Platform Institute;

·      Judy Gern and Timothy Anderson Flink, Agile Chief Marketer;

·      Robert Rose, Content Marketing Institute;

·      Greg Zakowicz, Bronto Software;

·      Michael Becker, mCordis and the Connected Marketer Institute;

·      Rudina Seseri, Glasswing Ventures.

In addition, the conference includes three 90-minute webinar tracks, showcasing two-dozen companies whose products help marketers:

-       Move prospects through the funnel (http://aamt.targetmarketingmag.com/session/tech-talks-thr...) from customer acquisition to engagement and retention.

-       Better Understand their customers and prospects (http://aamt.targetmarketingmag.com/session/tech-talks-kno...) through the analysis and measurement of the results of their marketing programs

-       Discover emerging technologies in the categories of video, account-based marketing and sales enablement.

"The AAMT virtual conference allows marketers to log in from their offices anywhere in the world, to hear some of the best and brightest in the marketing technology industry share practical information to help navigate the complexity of our digital landscape," said Sheryl Schultz, CabinetM co-founder and COO.  "The technology sessions, which run alongside the main agenda, have been designed to expose marketers to a wide variety of innovative products and their applications in a fast moving easily consumable format."

Marketers can register (http://aamt.targetmarketingmag.com/register/) today, for free. Registrants will also have access to all conference sessions for three months, starting on March 1st.

About CabinetM

CabinetM is a MarTech management and discovery platform for marketing teams and the agencies that support them. CabinetM helps organizations track and manage both their acquired and internally developed technology, and discover new technology to address customer acquisition, engagement and retention goals.  The platform makes it easy to work in teams and across the enterprise silos to develop and implement the marketing technology strategy that best serves the business objectives of their organizations. For additional information: CabinetM.com, @Cabinetm1.

About Target Marketing

Target Marketing is on the forefront of the ideas and technology driving marketing success across industries, sharing the stories of people who inspire innovation and profitability - the go-to resource for marketers determined to increase brand value. Authoritative and trusted content is delivered across multiple channels including, a print magazine, web, daily e-newsletter, eLearning programs, video, as well as live events.

2017.

Contact
Sheryl Schultz
***@cabinetm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cabinetm.com Email Verified
Tags:#CabinetM1, #AAMT17, #MarketingTech
Industry:Marketing
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share