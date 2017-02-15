News By Tag
Cabinetm, Target Marketing Host First Ever Marketing Tech Virtual Conference On March 1st
--Luminary Travis Wright to deliver keynote, followed by dozens of MarTech/industry heavyweights, and leading edge technology vendors--
The free conference covers topics ranging from "Building Your Ultimate Tech Stack" to "Bridging the AdTech/MarTech Divide for Improved Marketing Performance,"
· Travis Wright, Global Digital;
· Brian Hansford, Heinz Marketing;
· David Raab, Customer Data Platform Institute;
· Judy Gern and Timothy Anderson Flink, Agile Chief Marketer;
· Robert Rose, Content Marketing Institute;
· Greg Zakowicz, Bronto Software;
· Michael Becker, mCordis and the Connected Marketer Institute;
· Rudina Seseri, Glasswing Ventures.
In addition, the conference includes three 90-minute webinar tracks, showcasing two-dozen companies whose products help marketers:
- Move prospects through the funnel (http://aamt.targetmarketingmag.com/
- Better Understand their customers and prospects (http://aamt.targetmarketingmag.com/
- Discover emerging technologies in the categories of video, account-based marketing and sales enablement.
"The AAMT virtual conference allows marketers to log in from their offices anywhere in the world, to hear some of the best and brightest in the marketing technology industry share practical information to help navigate the complexity of our digital landscape," said Sheryl Schultz, CabinetM co-founder and COO. "The technology sessions, which run alongside the main agenda, have been designed to expose marketers to a wide variety of innovative products and their applications in a fast moving easily consumable format."
Marketers can register (http://aamt.targetmarketingmag.com/
About CabinetM
CabinetM is a MarTech management and discovery platform for marketing teams and the agencies that support them. CabinetM helps organizations track and manage both their acquired and internally developed technology, and discover new technology to address customer acquisition, engagement and retention goals. The platform makes it easy to work in teams and across the enterprise silos to develop and implement the marketing technology strategy that best serves the business objectives of their organizations. For additional information:
About Target Marketing
Target Marketing is on the forefront of the ideas and technology driving marketing success across industries, sharing the stories of people who inspire innovation and profitability - the go-to resource for marketers determined to increase brand value. Authoritative and trusted content is delivered across multiple channels including, a print magazine, web, daily e-newsletter, eLearning programs, video, as well as live events.
2017.
Contact
Sheryl Schultz
***@cabinetm.com
