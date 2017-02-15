News By Tag
Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors® Named Semi-Finalist for the Cartus Broker Network Masters Cup
The Masters Cup is the Network's highest honor bestowed upon a Network member and will be presented during the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday's conclusion of the conference in the presence of the over 700 attendees. The nine finalists have been selected based on their 2016 performance in the areas of home marketing, conversion, customer service, and overall referral management.
"On behalf of all of us at Cartus and the Cartus Broker Network, it is my pleasure to congratulate Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors®on this honor, and on a tremendous year," said Denise Porter, Cartus senior vice president, Broker Services. Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors® status as a finalist means that they have reached an elite level in a Network comprised of companies that are all committed to delivering outstanding results. I commend the leadership that Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors®has shown in achieving the highest levels of performance. This achievement places them at the top of our Network."
"We are tremendously honored to be named a semi-finalist for the Masters Cup," said Jamie Mancuso, President, Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors® "Our team has worked diligently to achieve this recognition. This is a tremendous reflection of the hard work and focus of our management team and our sales agents. We are proud to receive this award."
In addition to the awards ceremony, the conference includes interactive workshops, roundtable and panel discussions, and executive presentations. Cartus Broker Network attendees are able to network with other industry professionals and exchange information and ideas related to team-building, revenue generation, retention, new business strategies, and increasing customer service—all essential elements for continued success.
About Cartus Broker Network
The U.S. Cartus Broker Network includes 783 firms with over 3,000 offices and approximately 113,000 agents. The Cartus Broker Network in Canada was comprised of 343 firms with 582 offices and more than 11,200 agents.
About Cartus
For more than 60 years, Cartus has provided trusted guidance to organizations of all types and sizes that require global relocation solutions. Providing the full spectrum of relocation services, including language and intercultural training, Cartus serves more than half of the Fortune 50 and has moved employees into and out of 185 countries. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit http://www.cartus.com; or visit http://www.realogy.com for more information.
About Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS®
Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS® is a family-owned business with more than 10 offices throughout Western New Jersey and the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys in Pennsylvania, offering the most extensive real estate services in the region. Recognized as one of the top brokerages in the world, CB Hearthside provides end-to-end residential and commercial real estate solutions through essential mortgage, title, insurance, land development, and relocation services to clients in search of a trusted partner and simplified "one-stop" approach. Since its inception in 1991, CB Hearthside has been recognized as a national sales leader within the Coldwell Banker real estate industry network, and was recently named as the #1 Coldwell Banker affiliate serving the state of Pennsylvania.
In praise of the company's ongoing success, CB Hearthside is continually a recipient of numerous industry and community awards, among them: the "Platinum Broker" by Cartus Corporation, the largest provider of relocation services in the United States; the 2015 "Best of Bucks" by the Bucks County Courier Times for the CB Hearthside Newtown office; and for the 10th consecutive year, the "Best of Bucks" distinction from The Intelligencer for the CB Hearthside Doylestown office. For additional information visit www.CBHearthside.com
Contact
Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors®
Leah D'Angelo, Sr. Director | Brand Management
***@cbhearthside.com
