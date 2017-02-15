News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lee Canyon Hosts its Lil' Air and Style Youth Competition on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
The Lil' Air and Style youth competition is a culmination of Lee Canyon's Mountaineer and Freeride programs; children who were in either program have the option to enter the competition. Participants will be judged on style and execution when they go down a miniature slope on a beginner ski jump or snowboard jib.
Race categories and times are as follows:
Mountaineers and Freeride Program Participants
11:00 a.m. Skiers 7 – 12 years old
11:45 a.m. Snowboarders 7 – 12 years old
1:00 p.m. Skiers 3 – 6 years old
Open Division
2:00 p.m. Skiers/Snowboarders 3 – 12 years old
"Kids who start skiing and snowboarding at an early age build self-confidence and increase social skills," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director. "Lil' Air and Style is a celebration of the accomplishments of our local youth, many of whom have made a lot of progress during their time in our Freeride and Mountaineers program."
Youth competitors can be registered by a parent or guardian at the base lodge area the day of the competition starting at 10:30 a.m. Season pass holders and program participants are not required to pay a registration fee but open division competitors must purchase a lift ticket to enter. Event sponsors include GoPro, Skye Canyon, Spy, Subaru, and Under Armour.
Weather permitting, Lee Canyon's winter season is expected to run through March 2017. For more information about the resort, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.
About Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR (http://www.powdr.com/
Contact
Leslie Salguero
***@forteprlv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse