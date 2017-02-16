Technicolor's Steve Scott: Talent, Artistry and Collaboration are Star Ingredients of Visual Effects Team Behind Award-Winning The Jungle Book Steve Scott, Technicolor HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Walt Disney Pictures' "The Jungle Book" took home major honors at the 15th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards Feb. 7, 2017. Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie is unique because the only live action character, that of the boy Mowgli, was shot on bluescreen while everything else was computer-generated. The team behind the film's visual effects, led by Rob Legato, included Technicolor's Moving Picture Company (MPC) and Steven J. Scott, Technicolor's Vice President of Theatrical Imaging & Supervising Finishing Artist.



In a podcast interview for journalists, Scott describes how the team's close collaboration was critical to the success of The Jungle Book. It was especially important because all of the key processes in developing the visual effects were done in a dynamic, simultaneous and integrated manner.



"In the old film days in reel form, [you would see] these reels of the progression of the story...and as the deadline approaches for it to be done, you get more and more finals in. That's when the director of photography (DP) [would] come in and say, 'Oh, well now that I'm seeing it all together, here's what I want to do,'" says Scott.



With The Jungle Book, the creative processes were more fluid and adjustments at all stages were made throughout the project. Scott explains how a scene depicting Mowgli running through the jungle appeared too dark to DP Bill Pope. The team used digital techniques to lighten the scene during the production process.



"It was an adjustment, but it was the right thing to do and it looked wonderful," says Scott.



Even though the film relied on the latest digital technologies and techniques, Scott contends that what was even more critical to the film's visual effects was the team's talent and artistry, which helped to ensure the animation conveyed exactly the mood, tone and story that director Jon Favreau wanted.



"It's about working with people whose aesthetic judgement you can trust and who are going to deliver art and beauty in ways that surprise you constantly," Scott explains. "So as much as the technology advances, some people will be able to take the most primitive tools and make something amazing, and some people will have all the tools in the world and not quite understand how to use them to their fullest. You think back to Michelangelo. What were his tools? A chisel, a hammer, a big rock."



