LaSalle Network Named Entrepreneur Magazine's 'Top Company Culture' For Second Consecutive Year
National Staffing, Recruiting, Culture Firm Recognized for Exceptional Company Culture
In partnership with CultureIQ, this award recognizes companies that have created an exceptional company culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.
"Since inception, our mission has always been to be a teaching organization that celebrates accomplishments and appreciates our employees," said Tom Gimbel, founder & CEO of LaSalle Network. "Winning this award for our second year validates that eighteen years later this is still our focus."
The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.
"Great company cultures don't happen on their own," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "They're the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important. The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them."
LaSalle Network will also be featured on its award-winning company culture in Entrepreneur Magazine's March 2017 issue. To view the full list of winners online, visit www.entrepreneur.com.
For more information on LaSalle Network, please visit www.lasallenetwork.com, or contact Heather Youkhana at 312-496-6562 or hyoukhana@lasallenetwork.com.
About LaSalle Network
LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, marketing, supply chain, technology, sales and executive search. Since its inception, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed thousands of candidates in temporary, temporary-to-
About Entrepreneur Media Inc.
For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visitentrepreneur.com.
About CultureIQ
CultureIQ is a platform that enables organizations to make positive, measurable changes to their culture, and a community that connects peers and experts around the topic of culture. The CultureIQ platform helps companies actively manage their culture through an ongoing process of collecting, understanding and responding to internal feedback to drive employee engagement, retention and success. For more information, visit www.cultureiq.com.
