Noted PTSD Expert Outlines Newest Treatments in Bestselling Book – Including Neurofeedback
Dr. van ker Kolk, a Boston-based psychiatrist, is one of the top experts in PTSD. In his book he talks about what does and doesn't work. He devotes an entire chapter to what he calls "brain/computer interface technology" as one of his "paths to recovery" for sufferers of PTSD, and in it gives neurofeedback a thumbs-up.
Dr. van ker Kolk notes that he "witnessed breakthrough results in the treatment of trauma, abuse and neglect with neurofeedback."
He also spoke in that interview about how advances in technology such as the quantitative EEG (qEEG) had been shown to be helpful in guiding treatments for people with PTSD.
Center for Brain in Jupiter, Florida has been offering neurofeedback for clients with PTSD
While PTSD has gained notoriety in the media for its high incidence among soldiers returning from war, the condition can be found throughout society.
One in five Americans has been molested, one in four grew up in an alcoholic home and one in three couples say they have experienced physical violence within their relationship.
If you have been diagnosed with PTSD or if any of the symptoms below are significantly interfering with your life


Do you suffer from PTSD?
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs, these are four typical symptoms of PTSD:
1. Reliving the traumatic event through nightmares, flashbacks or triggers
2. Avoiding situations that remind you of the traumatic event(s) i.e. crowds, driving, certain types of movies
3. Change in how you feel about yourself and others; loss of loving feelings towards loved ones; avoiding relationships;
4. Feeling "keyed up." Trouble sleeping or concentrating;
