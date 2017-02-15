 
Noted PTSD Expert Outlines Newest Treatments in Bestselling Book – Including Neurofeedback

 
 
body keeps score book image
body keeps score book image
 
JUPITER, Fla. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- In his New York Times Science Bestseller The Body Keeps the Score, Dr. Bessel van der Kolk writes in-depth about what he's learned about PTSD over the past four decades. This look includes research, causes, how traumatic incidents impact brain wiring, and both conventional and less conventional interventions.

Dr. van ker Kolk, a Boston-based psychiatrist, is one of the top experts in PTSD. In his book he talks about what does and doesn't work. He devotes an entire chapter to what he calls "brain/computer interface technology" as one of his "paths to recovery" for sufferers of PTSD, and in it gives neurofeedback a thumbs-up.

Dr. van ker Kolk notes that he "witnessed breakthrough results in the treatment of trauma, abuse and neglect with neurofeedback."  In an interview with psychotherapy.net  he said "… We find neurofeedback can change the activity in parts of the brain to allow it to be more calm and self-observant."

He also spoke in that interview about how advances in technology such as the quantitative EEG (qEEG) had been shown to be helpful in guiding treatments for people with PTSD.

Center for Brain in Jupiter, Florida has been offering neurofeedback for clients with PTSD (http://www.centerforbrain.com/conditions/ptsd/) for over 20 years with the help of ever-evolving quantitative EEG's (brain maps).

While PTSD has gained notoriety in the media for its high incidence among soldiers returning from war, the condition can be found throughout society.

One in five Americans has been molested, one in four grew up in an alcoholic home and one in three couples say they have experienced physical violence within their relationship.

If you have been diagnosed with PTSD or if any of the symptoms below are significantly interfering with your life, we may be able to help.

Contact Center for Brain for more information or to arrange a free consultation: 561-744-7617 or info@centerforbrain.com.

Find us at: www.CenterForBrain.com

Do you suffer from PTSD?

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs, these are four typical symptoms of PTSD:

1.     Reliving the traumatic event through nightmares, flashbacks or triggers

2.     Avoiding situations that remind you of the traumatic event(s) i.e. crowds, driving, certain types of movies

3.     Change in how you feel about yourself and others; loss of loving feelings towards loved ones; avoiding relationships; inability to talk about the traumatic event; extreme feelings of danger in the world around you; mistrust of others

4.     Feeling "keyed up." Trouble sleeping or concentrating; easily startled; always standing or sitting with your back to the wall.

Contact
Gwen Carden
561-744-7616
***@centerforbrain.com
Source:Center for Brain
Email:***@centerforbrain.com Email Verified
Click to Share