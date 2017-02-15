 
News By Tag
* Foster Care
* Santa Maria
* Adoption
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Maria
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Our County, Our Kids Hosts Informational Session

 
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Children in foster care all have one thing in common: they all need families to love and support them.  Our County, Our Kids, a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.

Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Resource Family Informational Meeting.

Event Information:

Who:Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.

What: Resource Family Informational Meeting

When: Tuesday March 28th 2016, 6:00pm-8:00pm

Where: Marian Regional Medical Center, Teixeira Farms Conference Room, 1400 E. Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454

No registration is necessary to attend.  For questions or additional information, please contact Matt Pennon at (805) 698-2703 or m.pennon@ourcountyourkids.org.

About Our County. Our Kids. A Division of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services

Our County. Our Kids, is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program.  Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/sbc (http://www.ourcountyourkids.org/sbc)for more information.

Contact
Briana Kallas
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:Our County Our Kids
Email:***@consortium-media.com
Posted By:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:Foster Care, Santa Maria, Adoption
Industry:Family
Location:Santa Maria - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share