Our County, Our Kids Hosts Informational Session
Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Resource Family Informational Meeting.
Event Information:
Who:Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.
What: Resource Family Informational Meeting
When: Tuesday March 28th 2016, 6:00pm-8:00pm
Where: Marian Regional Medical Center, Teixeira Farms Conference Room, 1400 E. Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454
No registration is necessary to attend. For questions or additional information, please contact Matt Pennon at (805) 698-2703 or m.pennon@ourcountyourkids.org.
About Our County. Our Kids. A Division of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services
Our County. Our Kids, is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/
Contact
Briana Kallas
Consortium Media
***@consortium-
