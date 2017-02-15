News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Creates New Luxury Division
The Luxury Division will be headed by Shawna Ramkalawan, Market President for the Carrollwood office, and Laura Martis, Marketing Systems Manager. The luxury division team members are undergoing extensive training that focuses on procedures customized for three price points – Executive Level, Luxury Level and Prestige Level for homes listed for more than $1 million.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Managing Partners Dewey Mitchell and Allen Crumbley have noticed a shift in the luxury market in the six-county area that their offices cover. Expanding the company's luxury division will have tremendous benefits for both agents and clients.
"Over the last several years, we began to recognize a need in this particular product area," said Mitchell. "Our firm is excited to launch this new division and to grow our market share in the luxury niche."
The industry outlook in real estate for 2017 is a positive one, with experts predicting a jump in buyers during the first quarter. Forbes Magazine also ranked Tampa as one of the Top 10 Best Buy Cities to invest in housing in 2017.
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group or the new luxury division, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse