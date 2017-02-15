 
News By Tag
* Dewey Mitchell
* Allen Crumbley
* Shawna Ramkalawan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Creates New Luxury Division

 
 
Shawna Ramkalawan
Shawna Ramkalawan
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properities Group announces the launch of a new luxury division. The company has 10 support staff in place for its luxury division, which will complement services already offered throughout the company's 22 offices in the Tampa Bay region.

The Luxury Division will be headed by Shawna Ramkalawan, Market President for the Carrollwood office, and Laura Martis, Marketing Systems Manager. The luxury division team members are undergoing extensive training that focuses on procedures customized for three price points – Executive Level, Luxury Level and Prestige Level for homes listed for more than $1 million.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Managing Partners Dewey Mitchell and Allen Crumbley have noticed a shift in the luxury market in the six-county area that their offices cover. Expanding the company's luxury division will have tremendous benefits for both agents and clients.

"Over the last several years, we began to recognize a need in this particular product area," said Mitchell. "Our firm is excited to launch this new division and to grow our market share in the luxury niche."

The industry outlook in real estate for 2017 is a positive one, with experts predicting a jump in buyers during the first quarter. Forbes Magazine also ranked Tampa as one of the Top 10 Best Buy Cities to invest in housing in 2017.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group or the new luxury division, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
End
Source:Florida Properties Group
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Dewey Mitchell, Allen Crumbley, Shawna Ramkalawan
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share