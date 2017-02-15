News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RSM Announces $1M University of Northern Iowa Chaired Professorship
First of its kind for University of Northern Iowa Accounting Department
The RSM Chaired Endowment is the third for UNI's College of Business Administration and the first for its accounting department.
"Stewardship is one of RSM's core values," said Doug Opheim, chief financial officer with RSM US LLP, and chairman of the board for the RSM US Foundation. "We are so pleased to support UNI, the accounting profession and the Cedar Falls community with this $1 million chaired professorship, made possible by contributions from partners, principals and employees who are alumni of UNI, along with a match from the RSM US Foundation. "UNI is a logical choice for this partnership, given our firm's deep Midwestern roots, the number of UNI alumni who work at RSM and the fact that, for the past five years, UNI has been among the top two schools from which we've hired for our firm's Central Region."
"For years, RSM US has positively impacted the lives of UNIBusiness students with financial support and a desire to build better business leaders," said Leslie K. Wilson, dean of the College of Business Administration. "This [professorship]
The RSM US Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity dedicated to building tomorrow's middle market leaders by supporting educational outcomes through programs for individuals to have a career path to become entrepreneurs or middle market business leaders, and supporting organizations committed to providing a more stable environment for youth in the areas of hunger, housing and health, which help them excel in education. The scholarship match was offered as part of the Foundation's University Giving program, which provides matches for donations made by RSM partners and principals to colleges and universities.
Additional ways that RSM and the RSM US Foundation support the local communities where the firm operates include:
• Volunteer Day – Established in 2010, RSM US Volunteer Day represents our commitment to giving our time in the communities where we work and live. In 2016, more than 2,900 RSM employees and clients participated in 175 volunteer events across the country. More than 100 charities benefited, including Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest Food Bank, Project Sunshine, Junior Achievement and many more. The RSM US Foundation provided a match of $73,392 to the organizations for the time employees spent volunteering.
• Birdies Fore Love – RSM partners with the Davis Love Foundation – host organization of PGA TOUR event The RSM Classic – on Birdies Fore Love. Through the program, each RSM office selects a local charity that supports youth in the areas of education, hunger, housing and health. Each charity benefits from the funds raised locally by employees, clients, family and friends. With a generous match from the RSM US Foundation, we were able to give $1.5 million directly to deserving charities in 2016.
• The RSM US Foundation's national scholarship program – Every day, RSM professionals deliver the power of being understood to today's middle market leaders, globally. To build tomorrow's leaders, the foundation is granting $100,000 in scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year. Scholarship recipients will also receive invitations to participate in RSM's externship (Pathways) program.
To learn more about the RSM US Foundation, visit RSM's website (http://rsmus.com/
About the RSM US Foundation
In 2014, RSM laid the footings of a giving strategy designed to be compelling to our people, our clients and our markets, while enhancing our longstanding support of the communities where our employees lie and work. The result is the RSM US Foundation. A tax-exempt public charity, our firm's foundation is dedicated to building tomorrow's middle market leaders by enhancing educational outcomes through programs to help individuals develop career paths to become an entrepreneurs or middle market business leaders, and to supporting organizations committed to providing stable environments for youth in the areas of hunger, housing and health, thereby helping them excel in education.
About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 90 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Terri Andrews
***@rsmus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse