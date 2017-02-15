BxMarket Beyond Wi-Fi at Mobile World Congress

Country(s)
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- BandwidthX will showcase BxMarket's applicability to diverse mobile data networks beyond Wi-Fi for the first time at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. BxMarket is a cloud-based marketplace for mobile data capacity where both Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers can define their value for capacity and automatically trade in a dynamic and seamless way across ownership boundaries. BandwidthX has operated BxMarket since 2013 with a focus on Wi-Fi data capacity and managed hundreds of millions of Wi-Fi sessions and data capacity trades. With the ongoing expansion of mobile data network types, spectrum licensing models, and diversification of network ownership, the benefits of BxMarket's pioneering functionality, including real-time policy controls and automated connections, have become even more significant in the mobile data ecosystem.
BandwidthX will exhibit at the Orange booth in Hall 3, stand 3D10, on Monday, February 27th. BandwidthX announced an investment by Orange Digital Ventures at the Viva Technology Paris event in June 2016 and is joining other ODV portfolio companies again at MWC. The Orange and BandwidthX relationship demonstrates how the cooperation between innovative technology companies and operators can create new opportunities in wireless service and encourage new forms of mobile connectivity across network types and ownership boundaries.
"We are excited to be showcasing BxMarket and discussing the benefits that mobile operators and network providers can derive now and in the future," says Pertti Visuri, CEO of BandwidthX. "With the new paradigms and services provided by mobile data networks, the need for more efficient use of network capacity has become even more crucial. BxMarket's ability to address these needs and optimize across company boundaries through real-time policy controls and automation offers a wealth of opportunity to both mobile operators and network providers."
About BandwidthX
BandwidthX operates an advanced connection management service and a cloud-based marketplace where both Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers can define their value for data capacity in real time and are automatically matched when their values align. BxMarket gives the Mobile Operators incremental data capacity at lower cost, while allowing the Network Service Providers to profit from new revenue streams from their underutilized data networks. With this new form of micro-commerce, everyone in the mobile data ecosystem wins: from Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers to equipment and software vendors, aggregators and financial clearing companies and, of course, the end user of the device. Learn more about BandwidthX at http://www.bandwidthx.com.
