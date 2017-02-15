 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Curtis Reeves' Movie Theatre Shooting Case Hearing

Prosecution and Stand Your Ground Defense hearing to take place
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- A hearing has started this week, for the case of Curtis Reeves at the Dade City Courthouse, more than three years after Chad Oulson was shot and killed in a Pasco movie theatre by Reeves. The hearing begun February 20th and is expected to last two weeks.

Nicole Oulson, who was shot in her wedding finger by Reeves when trying to protect her late husband, will be attending the hearing alongside her attorney, TJ Grimaldi of McIntyre Thanasides Bringgold Elliott Grimaldi & Guito.

Oulson's family has been waiting three years since Reeves pulled the trigger for the hearing to take place.

Stand your ground, a highly controversial area of self-defense law, is being used by Reeves' defense team. If the judge accepts this, Reeves will be immune from being charged and the State will not be able to prosecute him.

"It's the only road he can take," says Grimaldi. "Reeves will have to convince the judge that he was justified in murdering Oulson, when Oulson threw popcorn in his face when confronted about using his cell phone in the movie theater, prior to the movie even starting."

"He will have to justify his actions which ultimately left a man murdered, a widow and soon-to-be five year-old daughter alone without a husband and father," says Grimaldi.

Chad Oulson was unarmed and 43 years of age at the time. Reeves was 71. A former police captain, Reeves has been under house arrest since 2014.

About McIntyre Thanasides Bringgold Elliott Grimaldi & Guito, P.A.

Established in 2006, McIntyre Thanasides is one of Tampa's top 25 largest law firms, representing a wide spectrum of legal issues from criminal defense, complex business litigation, bankruptcy, personal injury and more.

Because our firm handles a wide variety of legal issues, for individuals and businesses alike, we're the attorneys with whom you can have an enduring relationship, your lawyers for life. We can help you with your legal issues at work – a breach of contract case or asset acquisition – and we can help you with personal matters – your cousin's DUI or brother's personal injury case. We can also be an asset to your business – a commercial real estate transaction or a contract negotiation.

http://www.McIntyreFirm.com

TJ Grimaldi, Partner and Attorney
***@mcintyrefirm.com
Source:McIntyre Thanasides
Email:***@mcintyrefirm.com Email Verified
