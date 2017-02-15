News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sam Bailey To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 15th, 2017
X Factor UK Winner Sam Bailey will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday March 15, 2017.
Sam Bailey is now firmly established as one of the finest singers in the UK and continues to gain fans from all around the world with her totally 'down to earth' approach to everyone she meets. This, together with her considerable talent, makes her one of Britain's favourite personalities.
Sam was born in Bexley, East London. Growing up, she enjoyed singing for her friends and family but never believed she was destined for stardom.
When she was younger, Sam entered talent competitions but always wanted to impress people by herself, rather than being talked up by family and friends. However, her family did have a major influence on her musical career - her grandfather was a singer in a group called "The Four Vinos" and her father was also in a band and she was often in the company of musicians.
One of her earliest success stories was winning a "Search For A Star" talent competition in Crayford Town Hall, Bexley as a 16-year-old. She went on to attend Bexley Arts College and Dartford's Miskin Theatre to further develop her talent.
Though singing was a passion, Sam admits that her first love in life was football. She played professionally for a number of clubs including Millwall Lionesses, West Ham, Crystal Palace and London Women.
Before she stole the hearts of the nation by winning the tenth series of The X Factor at Christmas 2013, Sam worked as a prison officer at HM Prison Gartree as well as performing on cruise ships, in clubs and at music festivals for several years.
Despite her obvious nervousness during her first X Factor audition, she blew the judges away with her rendition of Beyoncé's "Listen", receiving a standing ovation and leading Gary Barlow to describe her voice as "incredible"
Under the mentorship of Sharon Osborne she became a clear favourite on the show, dazzling audiences and judges alike with her stunning voice and natural stage presence. She received more than a million votes over the course of the final weekend and was crowned winner of the show.
Following her triumph, her debut single, "Skyscraper"
Sam is truly one of the most talented performers in the music business and embarked on her first ever headline tour in 2015 which sold-out venues and received rave reviews. She had her West Debut in "Sam Bailey: Live in the West End", performing her favourite songs from musicals to a sold out Lyric theatre. Other theatre roles include starring in panto in 2015 playing Fairy Bowbells in Dick Whittington and playing the major role of Mama Morton in the national UK tour of hit blockbuster "Chicago" in 2016.
Sam's latest single Sing My Heart Out was released on 5th August 2016 and her album of the same name was released on 16th September. Sam collaborated with Ben Adams, of A1 fame and Steve Dorff, award winning American songwriter whose songs have been recorded by international superstars Kenny Rogers, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston to name just a few.
Sam lives in Leicester with her husband Craig, and their three children - Tommy, Brooke, and Miley. Sam throws everything she has into her music and she is getting ready to embark on her "Sing My Heart Out" tour in March 2017.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Sam Bailey, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Sam Bailey on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 15th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Sam Bailey on Twitter @SamBaileyReal
The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
The Jimmy Star Show
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse