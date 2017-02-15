News By Tag
Chiro One Celebrates the American College of Physicians' New Guidelines for Treating Low Back Pain
"Prescription and illicit opioid use have brought enormous healthcare costs," states Dr. Stuart Bernsen, D.C., CEO of healthcare management organization, Medulla LLC. "Most importantly, the surging rates of prescription opioid-related deaths have more than quadrupled in the past two decades, running parallel to a nearly identical increase in opioid prescriptions. Yet, we've not seen a decrease in the levels of pain Americans are reporting."
Published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the ACP's clinical guidelines are based upon a systematic review of randomized, controlled trials on noninvasive and non-drug treatments for low back pain. These recommendations advise clinicians to select initial treatments such as superficial heat, massage, acupuncture or spinal manipulation for acute back pain. For patients with chronic back pain, the treatment recommendations are exercise, rehabilitation, tai chi, yoga, spinal manipulation and more.
Managed by Medulla LLC, Chiro One Wellness Centers is a leading provider in chiropractic services, a healthcare profession focused on disorders of the musculoskeletal and nervous systems. While chiropractic treatment is widely known for spinal manipulation, physicians of chiropractic also prescribe therapeutic and rehabilitative exercises.
"Chiropractors are highly trained to deal with the primary reason opioids are prescribed—spinal pain," remarks Dr. Bernsen. "There is a large amount of evidence that supports chiropractic care for low back pain as a safe and effective treatment. It is promising that the medical community is taking action regarding this epidemic and recommending chiropractic care as an alternative to opioid medication."
About Medulla LLC
About Chiro One Wellness Centers
Chiro One Wellness Centers offers affordable chiropractic services and therapies at more than 40 locations in the Chicagoland area. Independently owned and operated, Chiro One is a leader in chiropractic care and education. http://www.chiroone.net
