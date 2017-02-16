Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to New York City

News By Tag
"Experts tell us that more and more New York residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor: DiversityComm Publication, Geico, Microsoft, Progressive Commercial and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BiZFilings, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Business Living Academy, CATS Technology Solutions Group, Coverhound, Cover Your Business.com, dun&bradsteet, Fellowship Home Loans, Lightspeed, NorthAmerican Bancard, VEDC, Vistaprint, WebTechs Now!, Xendoo and ZipLocal.
NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | Hall 1B – 655 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
