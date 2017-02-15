 
South Florida Plastic Surgeon Dr. Christopher Brooks Travels to Perform Surgery on Children

 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Christopher Brooks, MD FACS, Director of Brooks Plastic Surgery located in South Florida, recently traveled to El Salvador with the Global Smile Foundation for 10 days this month to provide surgical care to 29 underserved children of San Salvador. This is Dr. Brooks's sixth mission trip to El Salvador to provide cleft lip and palate, craniofacial and pediatric reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Brooks, who trained in Craniofacial Surgery and Pediatric Plastic Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, specializes in many aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. He enjoys splitting his practice and time between pediatrics and adults, and spends forty days each year doing mission work in Central America. This was his 22nd mission trip to Central America.

"It's really a tremendous privilege to be welcomed to El Salvador to help children who were born with cleft lip or cleft palate," said Dr. Brooks.  "I wouldn't trade these mission trip experiences for any vacation."

This was Global Smile Foundation's 14th mission trip to El Salvador since 2006. The team of nearly 30, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and support staff, work at Benjamin Bloom Hospital, the only children's hospital in El Salvador.

While Dr. Brooks enjoys helping patients in his local community, he also focuses much of his time on finding ways to impact and change lives on a more global level. His services to the children of Central America are donated by him and his practice, and he looks forward to many more trips to countries where his services are needed.

Christopher Brooks MD PA is the plastic surgery practice of Christopher JM Brooks, MD FACS. Dr. Brooks is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic of Florida and sees patients in both Pembroke Pines and Hollywood at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where he serves as the Vice Chief of Surgery. He is a craniofacial surgeon on two of the four craniofacial teams in Florida. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Florida Cleft Palate Association and for Interplast South. Brooks Plastic Surgery provides personalized, patient-centered cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery for children and adults throughout the state of Florida. For more information, visit http://www.brooksplasticsurgery.com.

