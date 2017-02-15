News By Tag
Self Care and Santosha Retreat
Spiritual Weekend in the Nisene Marks Forest, Soquel CA Offering Yoga, Meditation, Chakra Presentations and Discussion, Mala Making and Kirtan; Hiking Great Food and Community
This lovely location has hosted the S.O.A.R.™ Self Care retreat for the past few years. We will have the Pine Room for our discourse and practices and the great outdoors for hiking, meditation and companionship. Come and enjoy this wonderful place.
The seminars will focus on the Chakras as part of our self-care and healing. Students will discover and discuss what these wheels of energy influence when in balance, and what occurs when they are out of balance. Participants will make malas, share Kirtan, practice yoga and meditation and have time for a few hikes. This is a lovely venue and the companionship is superb!
No previous yoga or meditation experience is required: only an open curiosity for trying new things. Participants will practice together, enjoy delicious food and have an opportunity to hike and enjoy the beauty of the Mother Nature.
This enchanted retreat and study facility is situated in the Nicene Forest in Soquel California in the hills above Santa Cruz. This retreat includes meals and lodging for the 2 nights and 3 days at the center. Pricing is affordable. There are 6 spaces left - you can claim yours by contacting Kyczy directly at: kyczy@yogarecovery.com.
Kyczy Hawk, E-RYT 500 and author of "Yoga and the Twelve Step Path" has created an all encompassing training program to bring together benefits from a yoga practice and the teachings of the most widespread recovery program: the "anonymous" family of 12 Step teachings.
Kyczy Hawk
Author "Yoga and the Twelve Step Path"
***@yogarecovery.com
