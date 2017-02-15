News By Tag
Turning the Corner LLC Named Career Services Provider for University of Denver Alumni
Turning the Corner to offer career coaching, resume support, and job search assistance for DU alumni via University of Denver Alumni Career & Professional Development
Turning the Corner offers a wide spectrum of career support services including career counseling, resume writing, and networking and job search support from experts in many fields and disciplines. University of Denver Alumni Career and Professional Development selected Turning the Corner for its unique ability to train individuals and help them secure jobs they love.
"Our mission is to help people discover who they are, what they are good at, what they love doing and where they want to be. Then we help them get it done," stated Kendra Prospero, CEO and founder of Turning the Corner, LLC.
DU is dedicated to both current students and alumni and cares about their personal and professional success. The University provides comprehensive career development and training from a student's first day on campus and throughout their professional careers. Whether they are evaluating careers, looking to make a change or simply want to advance professionally, University of Denver offers support through connections to top employers, a large professional network and relevant professional development.
Through the new partnership with Turning the Corner, DU alumni will have access to the following in-depth services that supplement current DU offerings:
● Career Strategy Sessions: Career Strategy Sessions allow for an opportunity to discuss individual's current career status, job search needs and next steps.
● LinkedIn Updates: Helping individuals update their LinkedIn profile so that it attracts attention.
● Job Search Essentials: Teaching individuals how to prepare for and find the right job.
● Resume Writing Package: Guidance on writing resumes that result in interviews.
● Interview Skills: Coaching for job interviews that yield offers.
● Career Coaching Package: Full-spectrum coaching on "Who you are, what you need, and a strategic plan to get there."
"We are thrilled to work with Turning the Corner because they offer a unique perspective to our alumni. Their strong experience as recruiters and HR specialists delivers legitimacy to their advice to alumni, providing practical tips that help them find the perfect fit", commented Cindy Hyman, Director of Alumni Career Programs, University of Denver.
As a result of the partnership with Turning the Corner, DU alumni will receive special rates and packages not available to the general public. For more information on the partnership between DU Alumni Career and Professional Development and Turning the Corner, please visit turningthecornerllc.com or call 720.446.8876.
About Turning the Corner, LLC
Turning the Corner, LLC is transforming the way people think about work by providing services to both job seekers and employers. The company's mission is to connect talented people with work they truly love and help companies build teams for success. Turning the Corner is one of the only companies in the U.S. that specializes in both job seeker services and business services. From resumes to career coaching, HR services to management training, and recruiting and outplacement, Turning the Corner knows what it takes to be successful. They work with both job seekers and employers which gives them a unique perspective in the industry and an extensive local and national network that helps us match great people with great companies. For more information visit turningthecornerllc.com.
About University of Denver
Founded in 1864—just a few years after the city of Denver itself was founded—the University of Denver is one of the country's premier private universities. The University offers, more than 100 undergraduate programs of study, and over 120 graduate and professional programs.
Regardless of what they study, University of Denver students embark on a personal educational journey that helps them find and follow their individual purpose. For more information visit du.edu.
