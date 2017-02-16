News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IT Team at KDG Helps Casilio Concrete Stay Connected as Its Business Grows
Casilio Concrete, a multi-generational business, needed an upgraded IT system to better keep employees at the growing company connected.
"Our main goal in working with KDG was to find an IT company that we could depend on for all our IT needs," explains Maria Medei, President of Casilio Concrete. "We were looking to consolidate all our locations and provide access to the owners and managers to be able to log in and get needed information at any time or from any place."
The small business IT support and tech management team at KDG started by replacing the company's outdated hardware, including domain servers and IT equipment. Twenty-seven old laptops and desktop PCs were replaced with more modern devices. In addition, the latest security measures and programs were installed to keep Casilio Concrete's ever-growing amount of data secure.
Together, Casilio Concrete and KDG also wanted to focus on increased connectivity. With two locations and two subsidiaries, as well as its large fleet of trucks assisting customers on projects miles away, Casilio Concrete needed a way to bring its company and data closer together, even while locations were distant and managers were on the road. KDG consolidated the company's customer management system into one server and installed a VPN to work with the company's centralized office for easier communication and data transfer to and from the company's various locations.
"We worked with a few companies before KDG, but KDG was able to provide us with the knowledge and solutions we were looking for," continues Medei. "Their people are great. We are not a 9-5 business, [so] we needed an IT company that would work with our schedule."
Casilio also turned to KDG as their help desk providers, so that a partner is ready when equipment fails, networks crash, and security is compromised.
"We act like their internal IT department,"
Whenever there is an issue with Casilio's technology, KDG's IT team is prepared to help. The team manages the company's computers and network through a software that issues alerts, or "tickets," when a problem is detected.
"Having KDG doing our IT work has been a great asset to our company," says Medei. "We no longer have any worries when it comes to our computer systems. Any issues are addressed promptly and resolved quickly. I would recommend KDG to any business looking for a great IT company."
In business, a lot changes over the course of 80 years. However, despite its growth, Casilio Concrete continues to provide the quality customer service it was founded upon, using newfound technology to help keep everyone in the company connected.
Learn more about how KDG's IT team partnered with Casilio in the company's exclusive case study: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) has served small and medium-size family businesses and closely-held private enterprises throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond for over 15 years. Small business IT support, custom software development, onsite training, web design, solutions for accounting and human resources, and project management are but a few of the services they provide. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
Contact
Jim Sullivan
***@kyledavidgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse