News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LEGACY Window and Door Recognized for Seventh Consecutive Year of Superior Service
Carmel based renovation and remodeling specialist recognized by customers for excellent service
This achievement is particularly significant as Angie's List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie's List after the company added a new, free membership tier.
"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the window and door companies in the Indianapolis market were able to do it."
Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.
"We are honored and proud of earning the Angie's List Super Service Award for the 7th year in a row," says Mark Spencer, LEGACY's owner/operator. "Angie's List members expect the highest levels of service and quality when choosing to renovate and remodel their homes." Spencer's over 30 years of experience and commitment to fenestration and remodeling has allowed LEGACY to consistently exceed Angie's List members expectations. "We are so grateful for the member reviews that have been submitted that help share our story," says Mr. Spencer.
Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For more than 21 years, Angie's List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.
"The biggest change at Angie's List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals,"
###
About LEGACY:
<a href="www.legacywindowanddoor.com">LEGACY Window and Door</a>
LEGACY Window and Door offers a wide selection of products including the exclusive Heritage series. In addition to a large selection of vinyl and wood replacement windows and high quality entry and patio doors LEGACY is a full service remodel and renovation specialist. If you'd like more information please call Mark directly at 317 488-1464 or email at <a href="mailto:
Contact
Libby Spencer
Legacy Window and Door
***@legacywindowanddoor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 21, 2017