Sonja Simpson featured as an Authentic Messenger is SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Longtime nurse discusses her vast nursing career and her contribution to a changing healthcare system
Sonja has had a very eclectic nursing career spanning more than 50 years. The most memorable years were as a nursing administrator in hospitals from 200 to 800 beds. She has also has been an Executive Director of two national nursing organizations (American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) and Minnesota Nurses Association () MNA) Sonja has also served as President of two national professional organizations (AHNA and the Health Ministry Association)
In her interview with SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE, Sonja talks about her vast nursing career and how she was on the cutting edge of bringing change to numerous hospitals."It's wonderful to see that healthcare is changing to be more humanistic, because I think when I first got my education, back in the early '60s, we were taught nursing arts as well as the technical skills, and those were a necessary part of the healing process. And we're finding now that the public is asking for something besides pills and tests, and to see that now come into actuality is a joy, for me. It's more and more in the published literature that we are going more into – it's called functional medicine, where we look at the function of the heart within the person, or the function of the G.I. system within the person, rather than just the disease itself," says Sonja in this powerful interview.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 4582018453
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
