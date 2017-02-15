 
News By Tag
* Magazine Digital Inspiration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Grand Island
  Nebraska
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Sonja Simpson featured as an Authentic Messenger is SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE

Longtime nurse discusses her vast nursing career and her contribution to a changing healthcare system
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Magazine Digital Inspiration

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Grand Island - Nebraska - US

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Nurse and Nursing Administrator, Sonja Simpson, is featured in the February issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE.

Sonja has had a very eclectic nursing career spanning more than 50 years.  The most memorable years were as a nursing administrator in hospitals from 200 to 800 beds.  She has also has been an Executive Director of two national nursing organizations (American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) and Minnesota Nurses Association () MNA) Sonja has also served as President of two national professional organizations (AHNA and the Health Ministry Association). During her years in leadership of AHNA and HMA, she was the leader of Task forces to gain nursing specialty recognition (thru the American Nurses Association) for holistic nurses and for Faith community Nurses.

In her interview with SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE, Sonja talks about her vast nursing career and how she was on the cutting edge of bringing change to numerous hospitals."It's wonderful to see that healthcare is changing to be more humanistic, because I think when I first got my education, back in the early '60s, we were taught nursing arts as well as the technical skills, and those were a necessary part of the healing process. And we're finding now that the public is asking for something besides pills and tests, and to see that now come into actuality is a joy, for me. It's more and more in the published literature that we are going more into – it's called functional medicine, where we look at the function of the heart within the person, or the function of the G.I. system within the person, rather than just the disease itself," says Sonja in this powerful interview.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce  readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/magazine/

ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.

Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Our media platforms include:

• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events

It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 4582018453

Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@authenticmessengers.com)

Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
End
Source:Positive Media Press
Email:***@positivemediapress.com
Tags:Magazine Digital Inspiration
Industry:Publishing
Location:Grand Island - Nebraska - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Positive Media Ventures, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share